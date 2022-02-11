The racial reckoning that arose in higher education in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, led the University of Alabama System’s trustees to form a working group to study campus names. That led to a proposal, which trustees approved Feb. 3, to rename the building Lucy-Graves Hall.

Autherine Lucy became the first Black student to attend the university in February 1956. Her enrollment, by order of a federal judge, quickly sparked protests. Within days she was forced to take shelter from a violent mob. The university subsequently expelled her. She returned to the university’s college of education in 1989, according to a narrative included in a trustee resolution, and earned a master’s degree in education in 1991. In May 2019, the trustees awarded her an honorary doctorate.

Trustees hoped that the amended name, Lucy-Graves, would honor her legacy. But an uproar arose over the idea that the pioneering Black student’s name would be paired with that of a White supremacist. “Combining Lucy’s and Graves’ names conflates two legacies — one the University should embrace, and another it needs to shed,” wrote the editorial board of the student newspaper, the Crimson White. “Attempting to commemorate them as equals is unjust.”

On Friday, trustees reversed course and voted unanimously to remove the Graves name entirely. A university website labels the building now as Autherine Lucy Hall. The university working group said relatives preferred the use of Foster’s maiden name, according to the Crimson White.

“Well, somehow the honoring of Autherine Lucy Foster sort of took the background and that’s not what we wanted,” trustee emeritus John England Jr. told the Crimson White in explaining the reversal. “We’ve heard enough from people whose opinion matters to us — students, faculty, staff — that we can do that in a better way than what we’ve done.”

England was quoted as saying: “It’s never too late to make the right decision.”

Campus renaming issues can be extremely contentious. Debate flared at the University of Richmond last year over a decision to keep building names that honored historical figures linked to slavery and segregation. The decision was later suspended, and the university continues to deliberate the matter.