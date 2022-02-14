It comes amid several other bomb threats targeting historically Black colleges and universities since Jan. 4. At least two dozen campuses said they have been threatened. Bombs have not found at any of the locations, officials said.
Howard, one of the country’s largest HBCUs, has been targeted on four separate occasions — Jan. 4, Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Monday.
The FBI has launched an investigation into the threats and, on Feb. 2, said as many as six juveniles are suspected to be involved.
Bomb threats were also made against eight D.C. public high schools and charter schools Wednesday. Authorities said they did not find anything hazardous at the schools. D.C. police said Thursday two teenagers had been arrested in connection with the incidents.