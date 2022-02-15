Backers say Perdue will bring deep administrative experience and political connections to the post. Critics say he lacks a background in higher-education leadership and question whether he will support full funding for the schools and academic freedom.

Story continues below advertisement

Perdue’s candidacy has been the subject of debate on and off for several months. The board’s choice comes at a politically tense moment, with Gov. Brian Kemp (R) facing a primary challenge from one of Perdue’s cousins, former U.S. senator David Perdue.

Advertisement

Sonny Perdue’s appointment as chancellor awaits a final vote from the board, but the action Tuesday paved the way for him to be formally approved for the office in coming weeks. The system employs about 48,000 faculty members and staffers and enrolls about 340,000 students.

Last year, Perdue told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he wants to promote conservative “values” in the higher-education system.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are challenging times here, not only with the pandemic but with the culture revolution that we’re seeing as well,” Perdue said in June. “And there needs to be some stability there to help guide the state’s values and policies through higher education.”

On Tuesday, Perdue added in a statement: “I want to make a difference by providing leadership and resources so that faculty can thrive in their teaching, research and service and students are inspired and supported so they graduate, find rewarding careers and become productive citizens. I am honored to be considered for such an important role.”

Advertisement

Perdue, 75, holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia. He was governor from 2003 to 2011 and headed the Agriculture Department under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The board chair, Harold Reynolds, alluded to that résumé in praising Perdue. The system “and its institutions have an international reputation of innovation, workforce preparation and student success and that attracted an outstanding group of candidates for the Board to explore,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Ultimately, Gov. Perdue stood out for his impressive experience and leadership in public service as well as a vast understanding not only of Georgia and its communities but of the issues facing the university system as we move forward.”

Matthew Boedy, an associate professor of rhetoric and composition at the University of North Georgia and president of the Georgia Conference of the American Association of University Professors, criticized the board’s choice. “It is a very bad call,” Boedy said. The chancellor, he said, needs to understand how universities work. “It is a very complex job,” Boedy said. “Knowing the ins and outs of higher education is vitally important.”

Advertisement

Republicans control Georgia’s legislature and executive branch. Perdue’s party connections could be useful, allies contend, if the system needs help from the state.

Story continues below advertisement

State Sen. Sally Harrell (D), who is on the Senate’s Higher Education Committee, said she worries about political meddling in university teaching on race, politics, history and other subjects. The chancellor, she said, must ensure “freedom of thinking remains at our university system” and must ward off “attacks on what can and can’t be taught to university students.” The position also demands someone who can navigate turbulent times for higher education, she said.

“We’re living through a time where we’re really needing to look at updating our systems and making sure they respond to the current needs of our fast-changing world,” Harrell said. “We need somebody who can bring about change, not just do things the same old way. And I’m not sure that someone with no experience can do that.”

Advertisement

The 19 members of the Board of Regents are appointed to staggered terms by Georgia governors.

Story continues below advertisement

In October, the board approved changes to how faculty members are reviewed for their job performance after earning tenure, a measure that critics said undermined core principles of job security for professors in the academic tenure system.

In November, the board rejected the recommendation of an advisory group to rename 75 buildings and colleges on campuses throughout the state that honor individuals who supported slavery, racial segregation and other forms of oppression.

In June, The Washington Post reported that a company Perdue owned had bought a grain processing facility in South Carolina in early 2017 from the agricultural business giant Archer-Daniels-Midland for a small fraction of its estimated value. Critics said the deal raised ethical questions. An ADM spokeswoman denied that the company sold the property at a discount, saying ADM had struggled to find another buyer and the asset was underperforming. Perdue at the time declined requests for comment.