Now, frustrated by the response from some school officials, a coalition of student groups has escalated the fight. Instead of just trying to convince university leaders that their investments are immoral for contributing to global warning, the groups argue that the investments are also illegal.

Student-led campaigns at Yale, Princeton, Stanford, and Vanderbilt universities and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed complaints Wednesday with their respective state attorneys general in a bid to compel schools to divest. The campaigns have requested an investigation into whether the schools have violated a state law related to investments by nonprofit institutions.

The complaints argue that the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act requires universities to ensure their resources are put to socially beneficial ends, and that putting money into fossil fuel companies is in direct conflict with their missions.

The complaints estimate the total amount — often hundreds of millions of dollars — they believe to be invested in fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas at each institution.

Several students said that it’s hard to watch the deliberation and caution of university leaders in the face of the urgency of the climate crisis for their generation.

“We’re doing something that will be much harder to ignore here,” said Peter Scott, a junior at MIT who is a co-leader of MIT Divest. “That’s what we’re excited about.”

Many university leaders have long resisted calls to divest, pointing to the imperative to invest their endowments wisely, the historic strength of the fossil fuel industry and arguing that the funds should not be used as political instruments.

The joint action with attorneys from the Climate Defense Project follows similar recent legal efforts at Cornell University, Boston College, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Marquette University, the University of Wisconsin and the University of New Mexico.

And it follows a growing number of divestments nationally and internationally as pressure to combat climate change mounts and the market evolves.

The endowments, collectively and individually, of the five schools targeted in the new complaints amount to more than $150 billion in total.

Some of the institutions’ investment strategies are widely admired for their financial success: Yale’s endowment boasted an $11 billion increase in the 2021 fiscal year, with a rate of return that topped 40 percent, the university announced last fall.

But for some students, those returns are troubling. It’s crazy, said Molly Weiner, 19, an organizer with Yale Endowment Justice Coalition who’s from California, that the university is making big returns off investments that include fossil fuel funds. “I’m here studying environmental policy, yet my school is contributing to the climate crisis,” she said. “It’s really awful.”

In June, Yale announced steps toward divestment, including principles for investing in fossil fuels and listing companies no longer eligible for investment. But students are pushing for complete divestment from all fossil fuels.

The complaints filed Wednesday argue that there is a fundamental tension between investments in the fossil fuel industry and the universities’ role as charitable institutions. They point to the universities’ stated missions and to environmental disasters they attribute to climate change such as flooding and wildfires. In some cases, they point to potential conflicts of interest among university leaders. In others, they acknowledge changes or commitments that officials at some schools have made toward divesting from coal or other types of fossil fuels.

The complaints also contend that the investments no longer make good financial sense, given changes and future prospects in the fossil fuel sector, and violate the schools’ responsibility to properly manage their tax-exempt funds.

“Oil and gas stocks have greatly underperformed other investments over the last ten years,” they wrote in the complaint regarding Princeton University which, like others, is signed by students, alumni and other leaders in support.

The effort is likely to be closely watched. When Harvard University announced in the fall that it would end all of its investments in fossil fuels, the move was seen by many as a watershed.

The Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act, which guides investment decisions for nonprofits, varies slightly from state to state, said Ted Hamilton, co-founder and staff attorney with the nonprofit Climate Defense Project. The laws have been in place for about a decade, and the attorneys general have oversight over the charitable institutions in their states.

The legal standards guiding fiduciary conduct are clear, Hamilton said, but they have been underenforced.

Students are hoping the complaints will spur their universities to divest. Hamilton said they would also like to see attorneys general acknowledge the legal principle, and help set some guidance around the ethical obligations of such investors. They could open investigations into the matter, or issue orders mandating that the universities stop investing in fossil fuels, he said.

“We are trying to get more of a legal consensus around this idea of fiduciary duties,” Hamilton said. The institutions receive tax breaks and other privileges. “A public charity can’t only be thinking about profit,” he said. “They have other obligations. We’re trying to make that a concrete legal fact.”

It has been more than a year since the complaint regarding Boston College was filed, without a formal response, he said.

For Miriam Wallstrom, a senior from New Mexico who’s an organizer with Fossil Free Stanford, her freshman year began with classes canceled because of smoke from wildfires, a symbol to her of the urgency to combat climate change. But despite petitions and student referendums calling on the university to divest over the years, “there’s a lot of frustrations and disappointment and the feeling that we are not being heard.”