Preliminary results showed the vote to oust each of the three San Francisco school board members topping 70 percent. The members who lost their seats are school board president Gabriela López, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga.

The recall effort was initiated by a couple frustrated by the school board’s failure to reopen schools last academic year. Even as other districts opened or developed hybrid in-person and remote systems, San Francisco remained all-remote for nearly all students, who returned this fall.

At the same time, the school board engaged in a series of divisive moves aimed at racial equity that critics say were ill-advised, particularly at a time when schools were closed and academic and emotional damage was accruing to the city’s children.

It spent months deliberating about how to rename 44 schools after a committee found their namesakes had connections to slavery, oppression and racism, though many of the alleged ties were thin or, in some cases, historically questionable or inaccurate.

The board also argued that Lowell High School, an elite program populated overwhelmingly by Asian American and White students, needed an admissions system that would better represent the city’s Black and Hispanic residents. The board’s abrupt decision to alter the admission rules, switching to a lottery, incensed San Francisco’s large Chinese-American population

The city’s political class disagreed with this focus. The superintendent quit and was persuaded to come back only after board members agreed, in writing, to focus on reopening schools. Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, endorsed the recall campaign, saying it was important the school board not become “distracted by unnecessary influences or political agendas.”

Breed will appoint replacements for the ousted school board members.

“Our kids have suffered tremendously during this pandemic,” she said in a statement after the results. “It’s time we refocus our efforts on the basics of providing quality education for all students.”

Critics of the Lowell decision, including many alumni and parents at the school, charged that it was anti-Asian. They argued it would water down the academic standards that had made the school an extraordinary place for learning.

Anger was further fueled by anti-Asian tweets from school board member Alison Collins that were posted in 2016, before she was on the board, but discovered last year. They accused Asian Americans of benefiting from the “‘model minority’ BS” and using “white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’ ” She also suggested that they were not standing up to President Donald Trump, using a racial slur to describe them.

The school board voted to strip Collins of her position as vice president, and Collins responded by suing the school board.

The Chinese American Democratic Club urged voters to support the recall. The election, unlike many others in the city, appeared to galvanize Asian voters.

Another controversy that engulfed the school board concerned its effort to paint over Depression-era murals considered offensive to Black and Native Americans. Eventually the board agreed to conceal but not destroy the historic murals.

President Joe Biden won 86 percent of the vote in liberal San Francisco. But the school board’s actions alienated voters who agreed with an increasingly common critique of the left that it worked too hard on racial equipty measures and not hard enough on meliorating the toll of the pandemic on schools and children.

The leaders of the recall movement, Siva Raj and Autumn Looijen, appeared on Glenn Beck’s radio show in a segment about parents pushing back against schools, drawing criticism at home.

Months after the recall effort launched, the Virginia governor’s race showed the power of education as a political issue when Republican Glenn Youngkin won his race with a heavy emphasis on school closures and race.