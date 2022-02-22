The class would cover checkbook balancing, completing loan applications, inheritance, insurance, computing federal income tax and “contesting an incorrect billing statement,” among other topics. The draft legislation seeks to “better prepare young people in this state for adulthood by providing them with the requisite knowledge to achieve financial stability.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Another version of the bipartisan bill is undergoing vetting in the Florida Senate.

The bill — along with similar education laws passed in other states, such as Virginia — aims to tackle a national problem: Many Americans suffer from financial illiteracy. Gaps in financial literacy levels along socio-demographic lines are also much wider in the United States than other developed countries, according to a recent report by the Milken Institute.

“The financial literacy gap between men and women in the US is about 37 percent wider than the [38-country Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development] average and about 59 percent wider than the world average,” the authors of a 2021 report published by the think tank wrote. “Inequality in financial literacy among adults is relatively high in the US,” they said, even when compared with emerging economies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The problem is marked among youths, according to the Council for Economic Education, a New York-based nonprofit whose mission is “to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions.”

One in six students don’t “reach the baseline level of proficiency in financial literacy,” according to the group.

Even one in four millennials — an age group well into adulthood — spends more than they earn. About two-thirds of that generation “have less than 3 months worth of emergency funds,” the council says.

Florida’s draft bill passed the state House’s PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee and the Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee this month. It will be seen by the Education & Employment Committee on Wednesday, and needs backing on the floors of the House and Senate.