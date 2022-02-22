The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to rescind its statewide mask mandate and allow local school system to set mask polices for their schools.

A state legislative committee must approve the decision before it takes effect, but the vote was cheered by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who has pushed for the board to rescind its mandate.

“At a time when Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 metrics in the country, this is a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students,” Hogan said in a statement on Twitter.

State Schools Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury recommended local control for masking decisions before the board voted 12 to 2 for the change.

“We have a very smart response. We have very smart off-ramps. Let them decide if they want to come up and use one of the off-ramps,” Choudhury said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “The conditions are better. There’s more testing, there’s more vaccines that are available.”

The state education board’s mask mandate included off-ramps allowing schools to lift the masking requirement if a county reaches at least an 80 percent vaccination rate, if 80 percent of the school staff and students in the building are vaccinated, or if the county has had 14 days with moderate or low transmission of coronavirus infections.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools lifted its masking requirement in February after it met the state school board’s regulations.

