“At a time when Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 metrics in the country, this is a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students,” Hogan said in a statement on Twitter.
I want to thank the State Board of Education for heeding our call to rescind its school mask policy. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/P0NrEMXgli— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 22, 2022
State Schools Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury recommended local control for masking decisions before the board voted 12 to 2 for the change.
“We have a very smart response. We have very smart off-ramps. Let them decide if they want to come up and use one of the off-ramps,” Choudhury said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “The conditions are better. There’s more testing, there’s more vaccines that are available.”
The state education board’s mask mandate included off-ramps allowing schools to lift the masking requirement if a county reaches at least an 80 percent vaccination rate, if 80 percent of the school staff and students in the building are vaccinated, or if the county has had 14 days with moderate or low transmission of coronavirus infections.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools lifted its masking requirement in February after it met the state school board’s regulations.
This story will be updated.