In his order Wednesday dismissing the petition against Cohen, Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Gardiner wrote that “the Petition is not based on facts sufficient to show probable cause for removal.” He dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Wednesday, Cohen said that the dismissal was “long overdue.”

She added, “In fact, it was a case that never should have been filed in the first place. Elected officials cannot be recalled because of differences of opinion. We have elections to decide who should represent us on school boards.”

The Open FCPS Coalition, a parent activist group that formed in late 2020 to hold the county School Board accountable for its actions during the pandemic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Spokesmen for Fairfax County Public Schools did not either.

The coalition also recently — and unsuccessfully — sought the removal of board member Elaine Tholen (Dranesville). Gardiner, who oversaw that case, too, dismissed it in August after concluding “the petition is not based on facts establishing probable cause for removal.” The coalition is further seeking the recall of board member Abrar Omeish (At Large).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The coalition targeted these three members, out of Fairfax’s 12 board members, because of their track record of speaking and voting in favor of school closures, according to the group’s website.

Gardiner gave his dismissal in Cohen’s case Wednesday at the request of attorney David Michael Caudill, who was acting as special prosecutor in the case because the court appointed him to the role.

Caudill had recommended dismissal in an eight-page court filing shared with both Cohen and the Open FCPS Coalition on Wednesday. In the document — which Caudill said he compiled after reviewing hours of School Board meeting footage, Fairfax schools documents and relevant previous court cases, as well as Virginia law — the attorney systematically rebutted every allegation against Cohen put forward by the parent group.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The coalition alleged that Cohen voted to keep schools closed in defiance of an assertion from a Fairfax County Health Department official at a July 21, 2020, school board meeting that in-person learning was safe. Caudill wrote that neither school board documents nor meeting footage “show any such statement having been made at the July 21, 2020 school board meeting.”

The coalition alleged that “keeping schools closed would be detrimental to all children.” Caudill responded in his motion that claim “cannot be factually supported and proven as to all children.”

The coalition alleged that Cohen had violated the rights of students with disabilities by voting in favor of closing schools at the same July meeting “without making any dispensations for students with special needs.” Caudill wrote that the allegation is “not factually supported based on the presentations, discussions and testimony at the July 21, 2020 meeting.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The consensus of the Board, giving deference to the amount of information provided at the meeting and the unsettled nature of the … pandemic,” he wrote, “constituted a well-reasoned and legitimate exercise of discretion and authority.”

Finally, the coalition alleged that Cohen violated the wishes of a majority of Fairfax parents in voting for online-only learning. The group cited a summer 2020 survey conducted by the school district that the coalition said concluded that more than half of parents indicated they would prefer in-person schooling for the 2020-2021 school year.

In response, Caudill pointed out a key detail of the Fairfax system’s survey design: “If no instruction preference was selected the default response was considered as an in-person instruction response,” he wrote. He added that, of the 186,188 respondents to the survey, 83,548 parents (45 percent) chose in-person learning, 77,442 parents (or 42 percent) chose online learning and 25,198 simply did not respond, leading their answers to be counted as a preference for bricks-and-mortar schooling.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Caudill also pointed out that the school system had surveyed teachers, too, to ask for their preference, without including a default response option. That survey saw 44 percent of teacher respondents indicate they preferred in-person teaching, while 56 percent said they preferred online teaching.

Setting aside any concerns about the legitimacy of the survey results, the coalition’s argument implies that the Fairfax School Board should have considered the parent survey as the determining factor — far more important than the teacher survey — when deciding how to proceed with school reopening, Caudell wrote.

He concluded: “There is no competent evidence to prove that the intent and preference data, or the majority vote of Fairfax parents, were ignored.”