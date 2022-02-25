The budget plan, approved during a school board meeting Thursday night, now moves to the county council for approval.

Under the plan, Community-Based Classroom, known as CBC, would close. Students from the school could either attend school through an online program or choose to attend one of the remaining alternative school options. Tall Oaks High School would combine with another alternative school, Annapolis Road Academy. Green Valley Academy and Croom High School — the remaining alternative schools — would also consolidate to offer a ninth to 12th grade program. Green Valley would be redesigned as a sixth to eighth grade program.

But community members pushed back against the consolidation, specifically of CBC. Over the past several weeks, dozens of students, teachers and community activists have spoken in favor of keeping the schools whole and separate.

An amendment was put forward during Thursday’s meeting by two school board members that would have left the schools as they are structured, but it did not get enough votes.

Once it failed, supporters in favor of keeping the current structure yelled “Shame!” repeatedly at board members and banged on drums from outside the meeting.

Gerda Theodore, a senior at CBC, said that at other Prince George’s County public schools, she felt like nobody was hearing her. But at CBC, the school therapist understood her, and her English teacher, who she called the best in the county, helped her learn punctuation.

“They had no sympathy for what we were doing,” Theodore, 18, said after the school board’s vote. “It felt as if we weren’t being heard.”

Enrollment figures show 68 students attend Community-Based Classroom. All of the school’s seniors will be graduating, Goldson said, and the remaining students will now go to one of the consolidated alternative schools.

Goldson said some of the information has been misconstrued about the alternative school redesign. All of the alternative schools have a one-star rating with the Maryland Report Card, an accountability system that rates schools from one to five stars to let parents know how their schools are performing.

“Ultimately what we’re doing is just converting them from schools to programs,” Goldson said, adding that the redesign would not make the schools subject to the rating from the state. Often times, the low ratings lead to interventions by the state, which Goldson said she was trying to avoid.

But opponents to the redesign say cutting Community-Based Classroom would be removing a program that worked. CBC Principal Tammy Williams told the board that the school has a 95 percent graduation rate and an attendance rate of 93 percent.