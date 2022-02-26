Youngkin’s office said that the additional money would support all four HBCUs in Virginia, public and private, and that the governor has spoken with lawmakers about funding options.

Youngkin’s pledge arrived hours after Norfolk State, one of two public HBCUs in Virginia, asked students and staff to shelter in place amid a bomb scare. University leaders said law enforcement agencies had been notified and were investigating the threat. Similar threats have disrupted HBCUs recently in many states.

It was the second time this year Norfolk State had faced such a threat. In a statement, university president Javaune Adams-Gaston said the disruptions to operations and regularly scheduled activities have been stressful. She commended students and staff on their resilience.

“These acts are meant to distract, disrupt, and distress our institutions,” Adams-Gaston said. “We consider this an act of domestic terrorism against all HBCUs. We acknowledge the governor’s efforts to bring immediate resources to abate this situation. We will continue to be vigilant in our protection of the NSU community.”

Students and employees at Hampton sheltered in place Wednesday morning following a bomb threat called into the private university. Local, state and federal authorities canvassed the campus and found no evidence of an explosive device, according to Hampton.

In a statement Wednesday the university said it “takes any threats to the campus community’s safety seriously and remains vigilant in maintaining the safety and protection of the Hampton University family.”

Neither Virginia Union University, which is private, nor Virginia State University, which is public, has received bomb threats as of Saturday. Both are HBCUs.

But the ongoing threat against historically Black schools has led Virginia State to hire more police officers, according to Gwen Williams Dandridge, a university spokeswoman. She said the university has also updated its operations plans for dealing with threats.

“We are appreciative of Governor Youngkin’s proposal to provide additional resources,” Dandridge said in an email Saturday. “We hope the General Assembly will approve the Governor’s request … to provide additional resources to those of us who have become susceptible to these senseless attempts to disrupt our academic environment.”

On Wednesday the FBI said 57 HBCUs, places of worship, and other faith-based and academic institutions received bomb threats between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16. The threats have been made in phone calls, emails, instant messages and anonymous online posts.

Thirty-one field offices are working to identify those involved, according to the bureau, which is investigating the incidents as hate crimes. The FBI said in a statement that no explosive devices have been found, but it is treating the threats with the “utmost seriousness.”