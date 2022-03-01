Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced that much of the citywide indoor mask mandate would be lifted March 1, but students and school staff would still be required to wear face coverings in school buildings. The mayor has not indicated when the indoor school mask mandate would be lifted.

The rollback of the outdoor mask requirement comes days after neighboring Prince George’s County lifted its outdoor mask mandate at schools. New York City did the same last week and this weekend announced that students and staff may not have to wear face coverings indoors beyond March 7.

Last week, a Maryland legislative committee approved a state education board decision to give local school districts the authority to decide whether masks should be optional inside schools. Howard, Frederick and Anne Arundel school districts were among the first counties to lift their mandates. Others are likely to follow suit.

In Virginia, following fierce and politically charged battles over masks in schools, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed a bill last month making masks optional in school buildings by March 1. Fairfax County – the state’s largest school system, which had pushed back against the governor’s previous attempts to make face coverings optional in schools – said it would comply with the latest law.

Lifting the indoor mask mandate in schools may be a hard sell in the District right now. The city has not received widespread parent complaints about the indoor mask mandate, and most children in the city are still unvaccinated. Just 25 percent of D.C. children between the ages of 5-11 are fully vaccinated, according to city data. There are wide disparities in vaccination rates between wards, so in many schools the youth vaccination rate is likely far lower than that.

Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said the school system would also loosen rules around school events. Currently, every student is allowed just two visitors at sporting events, theater plays and other activities. The city has dropped restrictions on how many spectators can attend these school-hosted events.

In his letter to families, Ferebee disclosed the results of the city’s test-to-return program after the week-long February break, Before returning to class Monday, families and staff needed to upload proof of a negative coronavirus test.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 46,000 students and staff uploaded their test results, with 174 of them returning positive. The school system sent students home with rapid tests before they departed for the break.