DeSantis was at the University of South Florida to announce a $20 million cybersecurity education initiative, with students from Middleton High School in Hillsborough County Public Schools taking part in the announcement.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said in video taken by WFLA News Channel 8, Tampa’s NBC station. “Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this covid theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

A few students removed their masks while others left them on, the video shows.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased recommendations on mask-wearing for much of the country in an attempt to allow individuals to assess personal risk based on their health status and conditions in their community, including case counts and hospital admissions and capacity. The goal is to protect people from severe illness and to prevent health-care systems from being overwhelmed. — a move that arrives as many state and local officials had already taken such steps.

Hillsborough County, according to the county covid-19 dashboard, has a coronavirus positivity rate of 6.8 percent. Public health experts say that high-quality masks do, in fact, provide significant protection against contracting the coronavirus despite the Harvard-educated DeSantis’s claim that masks don’t do “anything.”

DeSantis’s comments were immediately spread on social media — millions of people viewed a video on Twitter — and were met with withering criticism. Critics on Twitter noted that it was hypocritical for DeSantis to push students to take off their masks when he prides himself on supporting “choice” and being the governor of the “freedom state.”

Michelle Todd, host of the “He Said, She Said” podcast and a self-declared moderate, tweeted: “This should’ve been an exciting day for these high schoolers. No hello, nice to meet you from the Governor. Instead a lecture because his props for his announcement didn’t look how he wanted them to.”

Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools, issued a more subtle statement saying that the district was “excited” that Middleton students were highlighted as part of the cybersecurity education initiative. Then he said this: "As always, our students should be valued and celebrated. It is a student and parent’s choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”