The California Supreme Court, on a 4-to-2 vote, denied UC-Berkeley’s appeal for a stay of the enrollment cap that a judge had imposed in August as the result of a lawsuit alleging that the university’s growth puts unacceptable strain on housing and other resources in local neighborhoods. Some estimates cited in court documents suggested the cap could reduce the size of the entering class by nearly a third. Under that scenario, there could be about 3,050 fewer incoming students at UC-Berkeley in the fall compared with the previous year.

The decision was a setback for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who had supported the university’s appeal. “This is against everything we stand for — new pathways to success, attracting tomorrow’s leaders, making college more affordable,” Newsom’s office said in a tweet. “UC’s incoming freshman class is the most diverse ever but now thousands of dreams will be dashed to keep a failing status quo.”

UC-Berkeley, one of the biggest names in higher education, draws more than 100,000 applicants a year. The school recently said more than 128,100 students applied for the fall 2022 freshman class.

But the university is weighing alternatives that could soften the blow to its admission plans. The Los Angeles Times reported at least 1,500 seats could be set aside for freshman or transfer students who start classes online or defer matriculation until January. Other seats on campus could be freed up through study programs based overseas or elsewhere in the United States.

UC-Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof confirmed the Times report. But Mogulof acknowledged the university is also projecting a need to reduce the size of the incoming class by at least a few hundred students.

The two dissenters on the state high court who sided with Newsom and the university were Justices Goodwin H. Liu and Joshua P. Groban. Those in the majority were Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye and Justices Carol A. Corrigan, Leondra R. Kruger and Martin J. Jenkins. The majority did not issue a published opinion. The lawsuit, filed by a group called Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, remains pending in a state appellate court.

“We have offered many times to settle our case in exchange for UC Berkeley’s agreement to a legally binding commitment to increase housing before they increase enrollment,” Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods said in a statement. “We have been rebuffed every time.” The group said it wants to “get the settlement process started.”

Exactly how the numbers will shake out for UC-Berkeley remains to be seen. Most admission offers are scheduled to be released within a few weeks. University officials say they want to mitigate the effects of the court ruling.

“We are extremely disheartened by today’s ruling,” UC-Berkeley said in a statement. “This is devastating news for the thousands of students who have worked so hard for and have earned a seat in our fall 2022 class. Our fight on behalf of every one of these students continues.” The university said it may pursue relief from the state legislature.

The extraordinary legal development at this late stage of the admission season is likely to cause huge angst among those applying to enter the prestigious public university in the fall.

“Never seen anything quite like this, coming as it does, this late in the cycle,” said David Hawkins, chief education and policy officer for the National Association for College Admission Counseling. “Without a doubt this puts the university in a difficult situation.” Hawkins said the university might have to resort to a “supplemental round of application review, to figure out which applicants you’re not going to be able to accept after all based on limited capacity.”

