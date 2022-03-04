“I talk, I shop, I live with these residents,” said Queen, 59. “I know their issues.”
While Queen was on the school board, she helped raise teachers’ salaries and retain staffers, she said. Although the pandemic caused a huge disruption in schools, Queen said she was proud of the work she did to help children who were learning at home stay engaged.
Queen is the third school board member to resign in recent months. Raaheela Ahmed (District 5) resigned to run for the Maryland Senate’s 23rd District seat; Edward Burroughs III (District 8) left to run for county council.
The three members tended to vote similarly, and their departure signals a potential power shift on the board. County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) will appoint their replacements.
As of Friday, five other candidates have filed for the county council’s District 6 seat. They are all vying to succeed Derrick Leon Davis (D), who has reached the end of his term limit.