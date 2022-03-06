The CDC revisions came as many school districts, including local districts, were already dropping masks mandates as parents pushed for a return to normalcy.
Virginia lawmakers passed legislation making masking optional in schools effective March 1. The move followed a controversial and contested order previously issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) doing the same thing. Maryland officials followed late last month, when a legislative committee approved the state education board’s decision to allow local school districts to decide their mask policies. Several of those districts have made masks optional.
Within the metro area, D.C. Public Schools, along with the Montgomery and Prince George’s school systems, are continuing to require indoor masking for now.
Here are the masking requirements for local schools: