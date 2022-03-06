The survey foreshadowed the widely reported falsehoods that became a big deal after the 2020 elections. Such social media distortions seem to prove that schools must do more to educate our children on how to detect fraud.

But, I’m not sure. Why should we add lessons on online trickery when we are still not giving students enough time to master reading, writing, math, science and history?

Good-hearted attempts to encourage intelligence in web surfing are worthy, but risk being ineffective. It is like telling people they should not eat too much ice cream. It won’t work for most students, and will take time away from more fundamental classroom subjects.

A recent article by Melinda Wenner Moyer in Scientific American, “Schoolkids Are Falling Victim to Disinformation and Conspiracy Fantasies,” revealed much disagreement over how to teach media literacy. Few high schools have such courses. Those that try that approach discover there is little research to guide them.

Why add such stuff to an already inadequate six-hour school day? Our most successful schools have shown that a key element to raising achievement is lengthening the school day. Dedicated teachers who don’t have that advantage will often welcome kids into their classrooms before or after school, or during lunch, to make sure learning happens.

Also, having students look for falsehoods on social media is likely to inspire more fights at school board meetings. Do we want that? It would be better to let kids figure out the perils of Facebook during their leisure hours, since research indicates they spend almost all that time on the Web.

I asked one of the authors of the online reasoning study, Sam Wineburg, why we need to waste precious class time on media literacy. As the Margaret Jacks Professor of Education at Stanford, he is smart enough to know that the best way to handle me is to agree with me.

“The idea of a new course — a new barnacle that attaches itself to the hull of a bloated curriculum — is a non-starter,” he said. “Other than a few early adopters, it’s an idea that will be stuck at the starting gate.”

He favors instead what he calls “modest interventions,” like those being done by his Stanford History Education Group. “Our approach now, working with teachers in Naperville, Ill., a district outside Chicago, is to integrate ways of vetting digital information into the teaching of core school subjects,” he said in an email. “A biology class learning about nutrition and the dangers of sugar — kids have to know how to vet very polished, very monied groups.” He showed me an example: a website promoting nutrition textbooks backed by nonprofits financed by food, beverage and chemical companies.

The Moyer article made the sad point that if you ask students to be skeptical about the information they encounter online, that may only encourage cynicism. It won’t dispel the distressing but widespread view that we media folk are all liars.

A few experimental classes in online literacy might be okay. But I wonder if my trade’s long efforts to get newspapers into classrooms is still a good idea. Perhaps we should work harder to make sure students understand the Civil War and the nature of microorganisms before they are introduced to complex issues like the war in Ukraine and the anti-vaccine movement.

They can ask their parents and grandparents about the hot issues. That will at least give those adults a chance to feel like their views mean something. If the children think their elders are wrong, that may motivate them to find out what’s correct.

I am the opposite of an expert on this. I don’t do Facebook or Twitter. My favorite online destinations are Wikipedia and the Internet Movie Database. But we have many online geniuses skilled at finding imaginative ways to capture young peoples’ attention. My grandsons are obsessed with their work.