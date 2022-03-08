Ferebee struck an agreement with the Washington Teachers’ Union on how to reopen schools in the fall that states that masks are required inside school buildings. But — now contradicting that — the agreement also says that the school district should align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which does not recommend masks inside school buildings in the vast majority of the country.

“For the immediate future, masks are still required indoors at all DC Public Schools for students, staff, and visitors,” Ferebee tweeted. “We will engage our union partners on next steps and continue to communicate with the DCPS community about any decisions that are made.”

A spokesman for KIPP DC, the city’s largest charter network, said it was still reviewing the guidance and would be asking its staff and families if they want the mandate to remain.

The new guidance also removes any recommendations for physical distancing in classrooms and shortens the time of quarantining to five days with a negative coronavirus test.

Most of the District’s neighboring counties have already dropped their mask mandates. The Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to drop the mask mandate effective immediately for the school system of roughly 160,000 students. Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest district, has also dropped its mandate.

Prince George’s County has said that it would drop its mask mandate once the county’s vaccination rate reaches 80 percent.

Since the CDC dropped its recommendation for a mask mandate in schools last month, more parents have been calling for the D.C. school system to drop its masking requirement. School officials said they have received more feedback in recent weeks about mandate, with a mix of parents who want to maintain and others who think the city should drop it.

The school system has not released school-by-school vaccination rates, but the overall youth vaccination rate is low. Just around 25 percent of D.C. children between the ages of 5 and 11 are fully vaccinated, according to city data. There are wide disparities in vaccination rates between wards, so in many schools the youth vaccination rate is probably far lower than that.