School was canceled for nearly 30,000 students in Minneapolis Public Schools, the latest disruption in a year that was just starting to feel normal again. Earlier this year, students in Minneapolis had to attend school remotely for two weeks because of staffing shortages during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Teachers planned to picket and rally on Tuesday. Unresolved issues include providing adequate mental health services, reducing class sizes and increasing pay, said Greta Callahan, teacher chapter president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals.

“For almost two years, we’ve been trying to reach agreements around safe and stable schools for students and those closest to them, but the administration has stubbornly defended an unacceptable status quo,” she said in a statement.

One of the key issues is compensation for the lowest-paid education support personnel, such as aides, translators and special-needs specialists, said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Workers, who flew to Minneapolis on Monday. The union is asking for a starting salary of at least $35,000 a year for most educators.

“The animating issue on pay is for the lowest-paid workers, who can’t make ends meet,” she said. “People are close to quitting their jobs because they can’t make ends meet.” The Minneapolis chapter says 75 percent of its members make less than $29,000 annually.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, also planned to be in town on Tuesday. The local union is affiliated with both national unions.

Superintendent Ed Graff has said the district cannot afford to pay for the union’s demands. The district has a pot of federal relief dollars available but is reluctant to use those funds for long-term expenses such as salary increases.

The school system offered families affected by the strike logistical information about meal pickup and very limited child-care availability, and it promised to keep negotiating.