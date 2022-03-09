Sheriff’s deputies and school resource officers arrived at the middle school around 9 a.m. to respond to the threats, which were posted on Instagram and Snapchat, according to a news release from the agency. Multiple suspects were identified and, at this point, are being treated as juveniles, the sheriff’s office said, noting that criminal charges could come from the investigation.
The school was not placed on lockdown at any point during the day, though an alert did go out to the Middletown Middle community that outlined the events and said there were no threats of physical harm, according to the sheriff’s office.
Typically, the school system would do a separate investigation, but in instances of hate speech such as this, it would be collaborating with the sheriff’s office on the investigation, Louérs-Phillips said.
School officials declined to comment on the text of the threats while the investigation is ongoing.
“We just can’t provide a lot of information right now, because there’s a lot we’re still learning,” Louérs-Phillips said.