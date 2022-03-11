But at a hearing Friday, Hilton denied the school board’s request, saying there might be “some minor inconvenience” involved in changing the admissions system immediately but “I just don’t find irreparable harm.”

He added that “this is not a new subject” and the school “studied this many times.”

Asked Friday what Fairfax will do regarding the current group of TJ applicants, schools spokeswoman Julie Moult said, “On that specific point, we are looking at options and would hope to have some clarity soon.”

Moult added that school board members have said “failing to challenge Judge Claude M. Hilton’s ruling would be tantamount to abandoning all race-neutral diversity efforts within our school community as a whole.” She said the school board is reviewing its options.

“This ruling is so inconsistent with current law on diversity efforts that we cannot stand by and allow it to go unchallenged,” Pekarsky said in a statement Friday. “We cannot walk away now after making so much progress toward a fair and equitable system.”

In late February, Hilton found that Fairfax’s holistic review admissions system at TJ constitutes an illegal act of racial balancing and discriminates against Asian American students. He ordered Fairfax to immediately cease using its revised admissions system.

Hilton was ruling as part of a parent-brought lawsuit challenging the school system’s changes to TJ admissions, which were enacted in 2020 in the hopes of boosting diversity at the school. The school is often ranked the no. 1 public high school in the nation but has historically enrolled single-digit percentages of Black and Hispanic students. The suit was brought by parent and alumni advocacy group the Coalition for TJ, which opposes the admissions changes and is being represented pro bono by a California-based conservative legal group that has a history of fighting against affirmative action.

Fairfax’s revisions to TJ admissions included removing a $100 application fee and a notoriously difficult test. In the first and only year the new admissions system took effect, for the TJ Class of 2025, the admitted class saw its percentage of Black and Hispanic students grow while the percentage of Asian admits dropped from a typical 70 percent to about 50 percent.

In early March, Fairfax officials — who have denied all charges of discrimination — filed a court petition asking Hilton for a stay of his order. Pekarsky said at the time that Hilton’s ruling “is not supported by law” and that Fairfax is considering appealing. She also said, “Fairfax believes that our new application process will eventually be proven to meet all legal requirements.”

At the hearing Friday, Sona Rewari, representing the school board, argued that “there isn’t time to ... start over ... now, in March,” when 2,500 students have already started applying under the revised TJ admissions system.

Rewari also said “the court’s decision breaks new legal ground,” and that “the Fourth Circuit could well reach a different conclusion in this case.” Hilton said there was some “likelihood of success” for the school board on appeal, but that the possibility wasn’t enough to convince him to grant the stay.

Erin E. Wilcox, representing the Coalition for TJ, said in court that if the school board was struggling now it was because they “ignored this court’s warning” six months ago that an alternative might be necessary.

Asra Nomani, co-founder of Coalition for TJ and an alumni parent, said outside court that many admissions tests exist that would in no way be discriminatory. She was responding to Fairfax school officials’ assertion that they cannot go back to administering the TJ admissions test offered before the 2020 changes because that test is no longer available.

“Just pick another test,” Nomani said.

She called Hilton’s ruling “remarkable” and “wonderful,” while adding it was “unconscionable” that the Fairfax school system is continuing to defend an admissions process deemed unconstitutional by a federal court.