She had more ideas. Preferences for children of alumni have to go. She doesn’t believe that applicants should get extra points for participating in sports mostly available to privileged kids.

It felt stifling to me, but that may be my middle-class upbringing. I would mourn the end of official encouragement of sunny afternoons playing tennis or softball.

The federal courts seem to be moving toward the day when usual ways of selecting college applicants might be replaced by accepting various ethnicities in the same proportions found in the applicant pool. Schools in the future might even have to admit students based solely on reading and math test scores as the only quantifiable measures of academic ability.

We shall see. What bothers me most about our current obsession with college admissions is that it overlooks the glorious power of what happens when those new admits actually get to their campus, whichever one it is. They get off the bus, pull into the parking lot or hug their parents goodbye. Suddenly they are free. No matter what the college, their choices are many. They begin a life of new friends, new interests, love, talk and who knows what else.

Instead of trying so hard to regularize how students are admitted, we might consider why U.S. colleges, both famous and obscure, work so well for so many people. Even some of America’s greatest adversaries, such as Chinese leader Xi Jinping, have been unable to resist having their own children enroll in U.S. campuses to soak up their depth and variety.

We Americans should celebrate more than we do the many successful people coming out of colleges that don’t get top rankings from U.S. News and World Report and don’t reject the vast majority of their applicants.

Here at The Washington Post we have our first female executive editor, Sally Buzbee. It’s nice finally to have a woman running the newsroom, but I haven’t seen anyone mention something special about her background. No one in that big job has ever graduated from a college as unselective as hers.

Here are the executive editors I have worked for, and the latest acceptance rates at their alma maters: Ben Bradlee (Harvard, 5 percent), Leonard Downie Jr. (Ohio State, 68 percent), Marcus Brauchli (Columbia, 6 percent) and Martin Baron (Lehigh, 50 percent). Some of those places are not so selective, but Buzbee beats them by a wide margin with an undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas. In 2020 it accepted 91 percent of its applicants.

Seventy-four percent of American college students attend public institutions, many of them underappreciated like KU, with 28,000 students. A lot of those undergraduates have great potential, just as Buzbee did. Public campuses also include community colleges like Pasadena City College, just down East Del Mar Boulevard from my house. PCC has 25,000 students. Its alumni include Jackie Robinson, Kenny Loggins, Octavia E. Butler and Jaime Escalante.

Klein at the Los Angeles Times is right to be concerned about unfairness in selective college admissions. But why not pause to give thanks for the exhilaration young people find in also-ran schools? They are usually located in college towns or neighborhoods full of books and music and restaurants jammed at night. They have their own brilliant professors, raucous dorm debates and deafening Saturday night basketball games. All that enriches American culture. Drive through Davis, Calif., Tuscaloosa, Ala., Grand Forks, N.D., Burlington Vt., or Lawrence, Kan., and see what I mean.