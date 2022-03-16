Curtis Cain, 48, who has since 2013 been in charge of the 17,300-student school district in Wentzville, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, was given the national honor last month in Nashville at the annual education conference of AASA, School Superintendents Association.

Cain, who is taking on a new challenge this summer as superintendent of the Rockwood School District in the St. Louis suburbs, which has more than 20,000 students, was credited with capably guiding Wentzville as it became the fastest growing district in the state. One key initiative during the pandemic was the creation of an online mental health hub for students.

While accepting his award, Cain said that 2022 has been harder than the uncertain moments when the pandemic first took hold in 2020 and supply lines made it hard to find key staples. “It’s been like soccer without shin guards,” he said. " … I’m not sure how 2022 is worse than March of 2020, when we didn’t know where we’re going to find toilet paper, but somehow it is worse. But somehow the work is even more important.”

I asked him what he meant by that statement, and Cain said that at the start of the pandemic, the biggest challenge in meeting the needs of students was not knowing what was going to happen and having to change strategies repeatedly as the pandemic evolved.

Today, he said, there are “many other factors layered on top of those earlier challenges.” Those include new restrictions in Republican-led states on how history, race and gender are discussed in classrooms, and, he said, large philosophical questions about the value of public education.

“I have all the confidence in the world that we will get though this,” Cain said, but he conceded it will anything but easy. “We’ve seen challenge before,” he said, “but I don’t know if we’ve seen all of this before.”

During the pandemic, Cain found himself navigating in a largely conservative community. In January, for example, the Wentzville school board refused to adopt his recommendation that masks be required in schools that had a 3 percent coronavirus positivity rate.

Later in January, the same panel voted to remove “The Bluest Eye” by Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison from high school libraries because of its graphic descriptions of sex, rape, incest and violence — but the school board reversed that decision in February after a lawsuit was filed by students.

Edgar Nelson, principal of Liberty High School in the district, described Cain’s navigation of these issues to AASA this way: “We are a very conservative community. Right on the heels of covid, we’ve been dealing with [critical race theory]. Dr. Cain is really so unflappable even when people are screaming and yelling.”

Asked what he sees as the biggest challenge facing public education, Cain said it is the pipeline of talent to staff public schools. Teachers. Principals. Superintendents. Aides. Bus drivers. Etc.

“Funding will always be a challenge we have to work our way through,” he said. “It’s an ever-present concern that leadership needs to be considered. But the biggest concern that is growing is the pipeline — and I don’t just mean this about the superintendency.”

Staff shortages have hobbled the operations of many schools this school year. In some places teachers are so scarce that parents and other non-educators have been asked to fill in. Principals are doing custodial chores, and bus service has been severely cut because of a lack of drivers. In one Connecticut school district, disrupted bus service forced schools to close for two days.

Many school districts have been trying to find novel ways to staff empty positions. Tactics have included bringing back retired educators and paying out thousands of dollars in bonuses or significant pay hikes as incentives for recruitment and retention. Some are hiring students in teacher-preparation programs before they graduate — and even students have been asked to help tutor their peers.

“You name the position in the school district, and people are gravely concerned about the future of the pipeline,” Cain said. “Some of the response that educators have seen does not help the challenge we are facing. It is staring us in the face, and I can see it gaining momentum. I don’t see a clear and clean path of how to address and abate the pipeline issue in front of us within the next five or 10 years. I don’t see it from the chair right now.”

The causes of the shortages are multiple. Millions of people quit their jobs during the pandemic, but superintendents say their problems are based in more than that. Private companies can pay more than they do — even with the federal pandemic relief funding that Congress passed over the past few years — and challenges to the way teachers do their jobs are making that position less attractive than ever.