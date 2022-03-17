At least 36 HBCUs — more than one-third of the country’s historically Black schools — have received threats this year, said Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Some campuses, including Howard University, one of the country’s largest HCBUs and just a few miles from the White House, have been targeted on multiple occasions.

“I’m frustrated like everybody else, but I recognize that it’s been six weeks,” Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), whose district includes Morgan State and Coppin State universities, said in an interview. Both campuses reported threats in February that triggered temporary lockdowns. “I think we’ve got to let the investigative process work its way through.”

At least eight HBCUs were threatened Jan. 4, and six received threats Jan. 31. On Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, at least 18 schools closed or swept their campuses, lawmakers said. No devices were found.

Tracing the threats to their source has been a challenge, because some were made through encrypted platforms, said Young, who spoke to lawmakers virtually. He emphasized that the investigation into the threats — which also have been reported at places of worship and other faith-based and academic institutions — is “our highest priority,” with 31 FBI field offices working on the investigation.

“Around six individuals, with one being a little bit more specific” have been identified as people of interest, Young said. An agency spokesperson did not answer questions about why Young described one person as being “more specific.”

The individuals “know that they are under the scope of an investigation,” Young told lawmakers. But officials are also worried there may be copycats, he added.

Although the number of reported threats has slowed since February, the paranoia and anxiety on campuses have not. Emmanuel Ukot, student body president at Xavier University of Louisiana, said the mental health toll “should be a paramount concern” and “the triple impact of covid-19, the ongoing racial reckoning in the country and the bomb threats on HBCU campuses are having real and lasting impacts on our students.”

While authorities have not located any explosive devices in connection with these threats, Michelle Asha Cooper, the Education Department’s acting assistant secretary for postsecondary education, said the ordeal has caused “significant trauma and disruption.”

“Because of these ongoing threats, including the one that just occurred this week, learning has been disrupted, critical resources have been diverted to the emergency response, and there has been an increased burden on campus mental health systems,” Cooper told lawmakers.

Vice President Harris, a Howard graduate, announced on Wednesday that HBCUs that have experienced bomb threats are eligible for funding for security upgrades, mental health support or other safety needs. The grants could range from $50,000 to $150,000 per school.

“I think the main thing is that we’re treating it seriously, the Biden administration is treating it seriously, the FBI says it’s their No. 1 priority,” Maloney said in an interview. “And we are usually a country that, when we focus on things, make things happen to make it better.”

Other government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, have offered resources to historically Black schools, such as bomb threat management training, said Sean Haglund, associate director of the DHS Office for Bombing Prevention.

The House Committee on Homeland Security also convened a hearing Thursday on threats against Black institutions. Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), whose district includes Jackson State University, said some institutions have been frustrated by a lack of communication from law enforcement.

“Obviously you don’t want to compromise an investigation, but it’s still a need to keep those institutions in the information loop,” he said in an interview.

Thompson also said the situation has created a financial burden for colleges, churches, synagogues and mosques that have had to bolster security in response to recent threats.

“If they are to survive as a historically Black college or house of worship, that has to now become a priority consideration for them,” he said.

Thomas K. Hudson, president of Jackson State, said the threats have exposed the “real-life consequences” of historic state and federal underfunding of HBCUs. It would cost upward of $10 million to improve infrastructure around his campus — including data security and surveillance upgrades — and help make it safer, he said.

“A lot of HBCUs are located in urban centers,” Hudson said, making it difficult for campus officials to monitor who is moving in and out of campuses. “We felt it was very important to highlight those funding disparities.”

HBCUs have played an outsize role in educating Black Americans. They make up about 3 percent of the country’s colleges and universities but enroll 10 percent of all African American college students and produce nearly 20 percent of African American graduates, according to the United Negro College Fund.

And, as they did when they were founded after the Civil War, HBCUs continue to serve as a place of refuge for young Black people. Some schools, including Morgan State, Howard and North Carolina A&T State University, have reported surging enrollment during the pandemic — at a time when student head counts nationwide have slumped.

But they are under attack, students and lawmakers fear.