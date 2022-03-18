The request was largely rejected by the Trump administration, and until now, the Biden administration had remained quiet as state attorneys general continued to press the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

But this month, the Education Department informed the offices of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum, who both led the bipartisan campaign, that it is considering the request.

Advertisement

“While we have not yet made a determination about whether to further extend the window for borrowers who attended Dream Center institutions on or after October 17, 2017, we are closely examining the circumstances that led to the closure of these institutions and will make a determination soon,” James Kvaal, undersecretary for education, wrote in a March 4 letter to the attorneys general.

The letter arrived days after Ellison announced an agreement, involving 10 states including Virginia, to cancel $2.1 million in private student loans originated by Argosy. The university, with campuses stretching from Virginia to California, abruptly closed three years ago amid allegations of fraud. State attorneys general alleged that Dream Center used deceptive and misleading marketing to entice students to enroll and take out institutional loans.

Story continues below advertisement

When the deal was publicized, Ellison, who led negotiations, implored Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to reconsider his request for broad federal debt cancellation. He and other state attorneys general want the department to expand the period of eligibility for former students to have their debts canceled through the federal closed-school discharge program.

Advertisement

Borrowers are usually eligible if they were enrolled, on approved leave or had withdrawn within four months of their college closing. But state prosecutors have requested extending the time frame back to October 2017.

Dream Center struggled to transform the flagging for-profit colleges into thriving nonprofit schools. Enrollment at the three schools topped 60,000 when the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization acquired them but fell to 9,609 at the time of closure. Dream Center spent months trying to sell and close campuses to meet its financial obligations. When it fell short, Dream Center in January 2019 entered into receivership — a process similar to bankruptcy.

Story continues below advertisement

By then, Dream Center was embroiled in controversy for lying to students about the accreditation of several Art Institutes locations that have since closed. Students kept enrolling, and the Trump administration kept giving them federal loans, despite the schools’ ineligibility. The deception ultimately resulted in the Education Department extending the closed school discharge window to when the schools lost accreditation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the department cut off federal student loan and grant funds to Argosy upon learning in 2019 that school officials withheld $16 million in financial aid owed to students. Without the critical source of revenue from federal student aid, Dream Center closed the schools days later.

“While these events were tragic, they were also avoidable,” Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general, said in a statement. “The Department of Education under Betsy DeVos should have never permitted Dream Center to take over Argosy and other schools. Now the least the Department can do is alleviate the debt burdens for students who reasonably withdrew from the school as hints of mismanagement were revealed.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the latest available data from the department, more than 2,600 Argosy students had received a total of $72 million in closed school loan discharges as of May 2021.

Advertisement

Moving the window of eligibility back to 2017 could also resolve some debt relief claims made under a statute known as borrower defense to repayment. Students are entitled to the cancellation of their federal loans when their college uses illegal and deceptive tactics to persuade them to borrow.

The Biden administration has been clearing out a backlog of defense claims that piled up after the Trump administration refused to process tens of thousands filed by former students of for-profit colleges. Still, thousands of claims, some dating back several years, continue to languish at the Education Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Art Institutes students, who were enrolled during Dream Center’s tenure, have filed nearly 4,800 claims to date, according to court documents. The Education Department has not approved a single one.

Advertisement

Because some applicants may have completed their degree or transferred to another college they would not be eligible for a closed school discharge, even if the department extends the window. The limitations of the discharge make it imperative for the Education Department to address the backlog of defense claims, said Alex Elson, co-founder of the National Student Legal Defense Network.