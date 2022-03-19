“Those students who aren’t progressing — give them the opportunity to go back to school if that’s what their parents want,” Rodriguez said. “My children are just fine.”

Rodriguez is among the many American parents who were happy with remote learning as the coronavirus pandemic ebbed and flowed — or, if not happy, at least willing to put up with virtual classes rather than send their children to school buildings where their safety was less assured than at home.

The push to return to a pre-pandemic normal has tested the resolve of parents still worried about covid’s risks.

Perhaps nowhere has the shift back to normal been more jarring than in Prince George’s schools. Though not its original intent, the Maryland district of about 130,000 students set up a massive virtual learning experiment when, to placate anxious parents, it extended enrollment in its remote program for K-6 students during last summer’s delta variant surge. Thousands of families chose that option, which the district said would last only for the first semester, when a pediatric vaccine was expected to be approved.

While enrollment fluctuated, as many as 12,000 elementary students, or 18 percent of the district’s kindergarten through sixth grade enrollment, were enrolled in virtual learning — many, like Daniel and David, since the pandemic’s early days. By the time the K-6 virtual program ended Jan. 28, a little more than 10,000 students were still enrolled.

That large virtual program made the county an outlier both in Maryland and nationally. As of December, 44 percent of the remote learners in the state were in Prince George’s County, according to state figures. And of the 100 large urban districts that are being tracked by the Center on Reinventing Public Education, only Hawaii, with about 10,000 remote learners, had a similarly sized virtual enrollment, said Bree Dusseault, a principal research analyst at the center.

Nationally, Black and Latino parents were more likely than parents of other races and ethnicities to fear for their children’s health during in-person learning. Prince George’s has a student population that is 55 percent Black and 36 percent Latino. Among virtual learners in the district, 60 percent were Black and 30 percent were Latino.

When the district reminded parents that the program would end in January — just as the omicron variant was sweeping the nation — parents here loudly dissented.

The battle over remote learning in Prince George’s highlights the precarious situation districts find themselves in when it comes to keeping parents happy, where any choice is likely to cause anger and parental defections. In some cases, school leaders have lost their jobs. Large numbers of cautious parents still don’t believe public school is a safe place for their children during the pandemic. Some have found other options such as home schooling. Prince George’s County has seen student enrollment drop by about 7,000 students since the fall of 2019, which is at the high end of the national trend.

What can districts do to rebuild trust with families? This question is even more pressing as a new subvariant of omicron, BA.2, has starting to spread, potentially setting off another wave of parental anxiety.

Vladimir Kogan, an associate professor of political science at Ohio State University, said parents become more willing to send their children to school when districts are open for full-time, in-person instruction — and remove other options. The continuing reluctance represents a broader failure to explain risks clearly to parents, he said, including the risks of missing in-person school.

“The parents who are demanding the virtual options — I don’t think that’s a reasonable position at this point to have, and it’s been a societal failure of risk communication. Parents don’t get to withhold education from their kids, just like parents don’t get to withhold food or medical care,” Kogan said.

“We have normalized something that before the pandemic seemed crazy,” he added, “which is that parent anxiety is a justification to opt out of compulsory education.”

Prince George’s remote option was scheduled to end in January, just as the omicron variant started to spike. To make matters even more complicated, Prince George’s chose to keep all its students out of school and in remote learning for an extra two weeks after winter break, in an attempt to slow the spread of the variant.

The large enrollment in the temporary K-6 virtual learning program made it clear that, for many, this school year was no time to return to business as usual.

“It irritated me to my core,” Rodriguez said. Two weeks was not enough time to break the spread of the virus, she said, and why was the district still moving ahead with its plan to bring remote elementary school students back, while at the same time saying students needed to be out of school temporarily?

Other Prince George’s parents also wanted to see virtual learning remain. Danielle Wood, whose son is in fifth grade, said she collected 1,500 signatures on a petition to keep the choice of virtual learning in the district for the rest of this school year, and also organized a small but noisy caravan of parents to encircle the school board headquarters, honking in support of remote school.

Wood’s son connected with his class via Zoom and was an honor student last year, she said. And better yet, the family was able to keep covid out of their household.

“We still quarantine. We never gave up; we never gave in. Why do we have to?” Wood said. “His family has been completely covid-free, and now there’s this constant fear and a high possibility of getting covid.”

New research is starting to dig into the roots of what kind of work and messaging districts can do to address parent concerns about school safety.

A study found that sending wavering parents a text message that gave both specifics about safety protocols and reminding them of the value of in-person learning made many of them more willing to return their children to school. Messages about the value of in-person learning are important, because studies suggest that the pandemic was far from an ideal way to implement effective remote learning.

In Prince George’s County, the academic performance of remote versus in-person learners was mixed. In-person students performed slightly better in English Language Arts, but i5 percent of in-person students met or exceeded expectations in math, compared with 11 percent of remote students.

Even in their protective bubble, Rodriguez’s household was hit hard by the coronavirus in late December. Both children lost their appetites and spent a few days in bed; Rodriguez said she still suffers from aches and an occasional racking cough. But Rodriguez’s mother, who lives in the home and has heart and lung disease, escaped unscathed.

Rather than bringing relief, the experience made Rodriguez even more determined to limit her family’s exposure to a virus that she said is changing too fast for experts to track.

“The school is saying ‘XYZ’ but the experts are saying ‘ABC,’ ” Rodriguez said. “You’re still basing your decision on what to do based on past information. All of this information is coming at you, and then you’re seeing these new subvariants. I just want to pull the blinds down.”

As the Jan. 31 deadline to return to school came, Rodriguez still had not made up her mind. She began talking to teachers and staff and Daniel ended up returning to school Feb. 7, a week after the virtual K-6 program ended and most other students returned. David, her eighth-grader, has remained a remote learner; Prince George’s school officials said enough older students thrived during virtual learning to make it a permanent option for students in grades 7-12.

After 693 days out of school, preparing for the first day back was a whirlwind. Rodriguez packed Daniel’s lunch, made sure his double masks were securely in place and tucked Lysol wipes in his backpack. Rodriguez said she felt comfortable, though resigned.

“Be the awesome Daniel Tiger that your teachers are accustomed to,” Rodriguez told her son.