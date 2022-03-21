The union has said that if no labor agreements are reached, it will launch a three-day work stoppage starting Wednesday, potentially causing significant disruptions at the 12,000-student university in Northwest Washington. Dozens of students recently attended a rally in front of an administrative building on campus and demanded that school officials reach an agreement with their professors.

“We’re working hard with the goal of getting to an agreement,” said Larry Alcoff, the union’s chief negotiator. “We’re also working hard to prepare for an effective strike on campus if that fails.”

The dispute between the university and some of its employees comes during a year of ups and downs for Howard. The school year started on the heels of major faculty appointments and high-profile donations before exploding into a month-long student-led protest over housing issues, representation and administration transparency.

Now, the Howard Teaching Faculty union, represented by the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union, is attempting to bring attention to what some have called “unfair labor conditions.”

Union leaders said they have filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board regarding Howard’s alleged “bad-faith bargaining,” and have accused the university of ignoring requests for information, walking out of contract bargaining meetings and canceling meetings at the last minute.

But university officials said they have negotiated with the union in good faith and will continue to do so.

“This threat of a strike would be detrimental to the learning environment for our students, particularly as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Howard officials said in a statement posted on the school’s website.

The university said faculty members who engage in the strike will not be terminated or disciplined but would be expected to return to their classes once the stoppage ends.

Frank Tramble, a Howard spokesman, said the campus has contingency plans in place to deal with a strike and that instruction would continue as scheduled with nonunion faculty.

“Our goal is to minimize the impact to the students because, at the end of the day, the students are the ones who are mostly impacted,” Tramble said.

Monday, however, signaled a turning point in the years-long negotiations, the union said.

“After all this time, this is the first time real negotiations are taking place,” Alcoff said. The university presented the union with a proposal that includes pay raises for full-time, non-tenure-track faculty, something that has been missing from previous conversations, Alcoff said.

The proposed raises, however, are not high enough to bring faculty to parity with other schools in the District or Howard’s peers in other parts of the country, Alcoff said. “That’s progress. It’s just not enough progress yet.”

Union leaders said the faculty members they represent are among the lowest paid in the District.

Adjunct professors, who can teach two courses per semester, can earn around between $3,100 and $5,100 for each class, according to the union. The average pay for a lecturer is $49,879, more than $12,000 less than lecturers at Gallaudet University, according to 2018-2019 salary data compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Howard instructors can earn about $64,797 — more than the average pay for instructors at Catholic University but less than what is offered at American University, the salary database shows.

Union members at Howard were recently excluded from a round of salary raises, adding to the frustration many have felt for years. Campus officials said those faculty members were not eligible for raises because their union has the exclusive right to negotiate salary packages.

Some instructors have gone more than five years without raises, according to the union.

Aisha Bonner Cozad, an adjunct associate professor in Howard’s School of Social Work, called wages at the university “disgraceful.”

But, she added, her passion for teaching is what keeps her at Howard.

“I don’t to this for the money,” said Bonner Cozad, a Howard alumna. “I do think because when I came to Howard, it was the first time I had ever been in a classroom full of Black and Brown people and I was not alone.”

In addition to raises, adjuncts want the ability to teach more courses per semester so they can qualify for health insurance. Full-time faculty members, however, are hoping to end policies that require lecturers to reapply for their jobs at the end of each school year and leave their teaching position after seven years.

Howard officials said the policy — often called the “seven-year rule” — is in place to make sure the university has the “correct complement” of faculty, and said that eliminating it could “result in significant financial harm” and increase costs for students.

University leaders also warned that rolling back the policy could limit the number of future openings for non-tenure-track and erode the tenure system.

“Currently, the union proposals would effectively grant non-tenure track faculty de facto tenure, without going through the same rigorous process — or being evaluated by the same criteria — as junior faculty on tenure track,” the university said in a statement.

Howard officials recently said the university has offered two proposals that include raises for adjunct and non-tenure-track faculty. They said the university also has prioritized projects to help expand housing opportunities near the campus.

University leaders also said they have presented alternative pathways to permanent employment.

“Our faculty, unionized and non-unionized, play a vital role in our community,” Anthony K. Wutoh, the university’s provost and chief academic officer, said in a message on Friday. “We will continue working together with our faculty to ensure their success and the success of Howard students.”