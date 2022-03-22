After the student perpetrator in those cases committed the first assault at one high school, Loudoun administrators transferred the teenager to a second high school, where he committed another assault. Ever since, Loudoun’s top school officials — including and especially Ziegler — have faced charges that they facilitated the second assault, then tried to cover it up.

In her letter to Fight For Schools, Balow wrote, “Please know the issues raised in the letter, as with any allegation of misconduct raised against any superintendent, are concerning and are being reviewed in detail.”

Ziegler said in a statement Tuesday that “LCPS has not been contacted by Superintendent Balow’s office about this matter,” referring to the letter from Fight For Schools and Balow’s office’s review.

“LCPS has responded to concerns in a way that balances the community’s need for transparency with our requirement to maintain student confidentiality,” Ziegler added. “We will continue to focus on our students and make their education our highest priority.”

Balow wrote in her letter that her office is awaiting the “insights” that will come from an ongoing Office of the Attorney General investigation into the Loudoun school system, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) commissioned by executive order on his first day in office in January 2022. In that order, Youngkin wrote, “the Loudoun County School Board and school administrators withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents about the assaults,” referring to the two sexual assaults.

Charles Pyle, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Education confirmed Tuesday that the letter was sent from Balow’s office but declined to answer further questions. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason S. Miyares said the probe into the Loudoun school system is “ongoing.”

Ian Prior, a Loudoun father and former Trump administration official who founded Fight For Schools, wrote in a text message Tuesday that he is pleased with Balow’s letter and the message it sends.

“It is encouraging that Superintendent Balow is taking this request seriously and reviewing our allegations for potential action,” Prior wrote.

Per Virginia law, the state Board of Education, which Balow heads, can move against a division superintendent in several ways: On the recommendation of the state superintendent, the board can assess a fine, suspend the district superintendent from office for a limited period of time or remove the superintendent from office entirely. The law states that “A division superintendent may appeal to the appropriate circuit court any decision of the Board of Education ... and shall be entitled to a trial de novo on such appeal of whether there was sufficient cause.”

Pyle did not respond to a question Tuesday asking whether Balow plans to recommend fining, suspending or removing Ziegler from office.