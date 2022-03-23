The union called it a “historic achievement for improving the lives of teaching faculty, and strengthening the Howard community as a whole.”

The union, which represents about 200 adjunct and 150 full-time, non-tenure-track faculty members, expressed some optimism Tuesday afternoon, indicating that it had made progress with the university on settling some concerns around pay.

Negotiations between the Howard Teaching Faculty union and the university have dragged on for years, according to union leaders who have accused Howard officials of “bad-faith bargaining.” But university officials said they have negotiated with the union in good faith and would continue to do so.

Unionized faculty members last week threatened a three-day work stoppage if they could not reach a deal with campus administrators. Many on campus, including tenure-track and tenured faculty members who are not represented by the union, have voiced support for their colleagues.

“We are a department that relies heavily on the talent, skills and dedication of non-tenure-track faculty,” professors in the English department wrote in a message to Howard administrators. “We lose excellent, experienced instructors every year because of low compensation and lack of job security, and we lose time and energy reviewing applications and interviewing candidates to replace them unnecessarily.”

Students have showed support, as well. Dozens rallied in front of an administration building on campus last week to demand that officials reach an agreement with their professors. Union leaders said Tuesday that some students have been disciplined for participating.

Sean Pears, a lecturer in the English department, called the alleged action against students “huge distractions” and said that any “escalation in tone” during the peaceful protest could be attributed to the presence of campus police who stood at the entrance of the administration building.

Advertisement

Frank Tramble, a university spokesman, declined to confirm whether any students have been disciplined, but he pointed to a school policy that protects students’ right to freedom of expression “provided that such activity is conducted in a reasonable manner and does not disrupt university operations or endanger the safety of others.”

