The school will use most of those dollars — $670 million — to construct academic buildings for the first time in nearly four decades, officials said. The plans include a new health sciences complex to house the medical school and other programs, a center for arts and communications, and a building dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The university also will renovate the Myrtilla Miner Building on the main campus — formerly a teachers college and one of the first high schools for Black girls — to house its School of Education and School for Mathematics and Science.

“This is a watershed moment in the history of our institution,” Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement. “Because of the tremendously enhanced financial posture we have worked so hard to achieve, the state of the university has never been stronger.”

The new construction projects are scheduled to begin this year and be completed by 2026, officials said.

The announcement is part of Howard’s campus master plan, a strategy that outlines the university’s goals to expand and improve its infrastructure. The plan includes a building for student activities, an expansion of Howard’s athletics arena and about 1,500 more housing units for students.

The development also comes mere months after a 34-day student-led protest over issues including on-campus housing. Students occupied a campus building, sleeping on inflatable mattresses and pitching tents. They complained of mold, rodents and floods in residence halls.

Frederick, more than three weeks into the high-profile protest, acknowledged that the school needed to improve the way it handles housing concerns by doing more preventive maintenance, responding faster to complaints and communicating more often with students about facilities issues.

The demonstration, and occupation of a campus building, ended with a deal between the university and protesters.