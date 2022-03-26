“This is the first time that MCPS — even though we’ve been engaged in this work — has taken a systems-level approach to analyzing our current state, so that we can proactively take the information that we get from the anti-racist audit,” MCPS Chief of Strategic Initiatives Stephanie Sheron said.

The initiative introduced by then-deputy superintendent Monifa B. McKnight in July 2020 comes as debate has raged nationally about how race and equity are addressed in schools. Conservatives argue that focusing on race and racism and its continued impacts can leave White students feeling ashamed or responsible for racists acts that happened generations earlier, while progressives say the examinations are necessary for racial progress.

Montgomery County, a liberal and racially diverse county, has typically sought to include more approaches to equity and inclusion in its school policies. The school system previously began reviewing its social studies courses after hearing from students the class lessons lacked context that address Black history and the contributions Black Americans brought to society. Still, some residents and students, particularly those of color, think the county could do more to include students with underrepresented identities.

In June 2020, amid national protests sparked by George Floyd being killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Black students at Montgomery County schools were making Instagram accounts to share testimonials of their experiences with racism while at school. Accounts like Black At Whitman, Black At Wheaton and Black At Rockville documented the impact of student-reported and public racist incidents, such as a group of students who spray-painted a racial slur and a noose on a shed at Whitman High School. (Those teenagers were later charged by police.)

Around the same time, three Black alumnae from Springbrook High School drafted a letter to the county school board requesting the school system roll out policy changes that would “be directly anti-racist in all aspects.” The requested policy changes included a curriculum revision that would highlight the historical impacts of racism. After the letter was released, over 7,300 students, alumni and parents signed on.

Khadijah Adamu, Sumaiya DeLane and Samiza Palmer — the alumnae who penned the letter — said they all received some pushback after it went out. Adamu recalled that people were asking the group that if the school system was going to teach more about anti-racism or Black history, if they’d be willing to get less of math or science lessons in exchange. Some people went as far to send death threats to the letter’s writers, Adamu recalled.

“It highlighted how necessary it was that our county actually addressed the need for anti-racist initiatives,” Adamu, 26, said. “Obviously, it paid off in the end, because Montgomery County didn’t let up … so we hope that they continue to push for it as well.”

As part of the work, the school system conducted focus groups to determine what community members wanted to see out of the audit, Sheron said. It also hired Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, an education nonprofit based in Bethesda, Md., to advise on the process. The nonprofit received a $454,860 contract in November 2020.

In January, a committee of parents, staff, students and community members formed to guide the school system through the inquiry.

This month, students in the fourth through 12th grades will be distributed a “stakeholder survey,” which the sample questions show will center on students’ attitudes and their experiences learning about race. Parents and staffers will be able to take a similar survey through March 31.

The survey also includes questions that allow students to select their sexual orientation or gender identity. Melissa Regan, a mother of a queer child who graduated from the school system, said that aspect of the survey was important, because there have been almost yearly incidents that target LGBTQ students.

The school system also plans to roll out more focus groups and community forums, using the information they learn to create a more “comprehensive story of the system,” Sheron said. Students in kindergarten through third grade — who won’t be participating in the survey — will be included in these focus groups.

For the most part, the community has been supportive so far, Sheron said, but there was some skepticism about whether the process was actually going to create change in the student experience. Outside of the county, Alliance Defending Freedom — a Christian conservative legal organization — has opposed initiatives like Montgomery’s anti-racist audit in schools. The organization previously filed a lawsuit against the Albemarle County school district in Virginia, arguing that its anti-racist policy harmed children by teaching them to frame themselves as oppressors or victims solely based on race. The Circuit Court for Albemarle County will hear arguments in the case April 22.

Ryan Bangert, senior counsel and vice president of legal strategy for ADF, said in a statement that Montgomery’s audit should instead “pursue an approach that heals racial division by emphasizing our common humanity and dignity.”

“Racism is wrong and it is right to oppose it,” Bangert said. “Public schools that use critical race theory infused ‘anti-racism’ are stereotyping and scapegoating students based on race.”

In a letter to parents last month updating progress on the audit, McKnight said the review is “not about pointing fingers,” she wrote. “We will not condone the blaming or shaming of anyone, or any group, for the actions of others.”

John Landesman, executive director of Montgomery County Public Schools’ Office of Strategic initiatives, has been meeting with different community groups and families who have been skeptical about whether the audit would make a difference. The school system also formed a steering committee last year with stakeholders from different cultural backgrounds, Landesman said.

Thomas Dee, a professor at Stanford University’s Graduate School of education, found that ethnic studies courses, a form of anti-racist curriculum, improved graduation rates for some students. Underrepresented students often feel a “performance dampening anxiety, because they worry about the way other people view them in that space,” Dee said, but culturally relevant curriculums has helped students become more engaged in the classroom.

Montgomery County’s initiative seems to be incorporating some of those measures that could improve student engagement, Dee said.

Yeages Cowan, a mother of two students in Montgomery County Public Schools, said she’s hopeful people in the community see why the audit is important.

Cowan grew up in apartheid South Africa. She compares the difference of her educational experience with her husband’s all the time, she said, since she was placed specifically in a school for Indian learners. Her husband grew up in a predominantly White school. Part of what drew her to the audit was the line of inquiry about whether students felt completely represented.

“I think we all suspect that there’s disparities and we all probably know that there is, but we don’t know how widespread it is and what exactly it affects,” Cowan said.

Hana O’Looney, the student member of the Montgomery County school board, said that when she meets with other students, they often discuss race. Some students say they’re being treated differently than their peers, she said.