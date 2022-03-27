Still, it’s worth doing. The best new example is a project that unleashed several scholars on our nation’s second largest city and culminated with this book: “When Schools Work: Pluralist Politics and Institutional Reform in Los Angeles.” The author is Bruce Fuller, a professor of education and public policy at the University of California at Berkeley. Participating in the research and writing were five graduate students: Melissa Ancheta, Malena Arcidiacono, Joonho Lee, Caitlin Kearns and Sarah Manchanda.

I was born in the Los Angeles area. I live there now. I have done many stories about schools in that big district, including one so intriguing I decided at age 43 to spend the rest of my life as an education reporter. But I have never seen any book dive as deeply as this one has into how Los Angeles achieved, at least for a while, an elusive goal: significant improvement in student achievement even among disadvantaged children.

Like all such gains, the results in Los Angeles over the last two decades have to be qualified. The book’s most interesting conclusion is that a combination of more spending, better lessons and new kinds of schools correlated with improved learning for all groups, but average test score differences between ethnicities did not change much. Everybody did better but the gaps remained.

“When Schools Work” is not a dry tome. It illumines the lives of several remarkable people who made the changes happen. Fuller and his team divide them into three groups: the new pluralists such as congresswoman and mayoral candidate Karen Bass, the civic challengers such as philanthropist Eli Broad and the loyal insiders such as then school board member Yolie Flores.

Fuller summed it up this way: “The behemoth institution of L.A. Unified, written off as hapless and ineffectual, came alive with a pulse, a beating heart. Reading and math scores for Latino and white students proceeded to climb (more than one grade level) over the subsequent two decades, as gauged by a careful federal assessment of learning in L.A., finally leveling off in 2019. Other barometers of pupil progress climbed as well — enrollment in college-prep courses rose, student discipline incidents fell, and graduation rates steadily increased.”

Here are some elements of this complex story: California focused attention on achievement by ranking each school on ability to raise exam scores beginning in 1999. Former Colorado governor Roy Romer became L.A. school superintendent in 2000 and specified learning aims, matching textbooks and weekly lesson plans in elementary schools. Participation in Advanced Placement classes went up, inspired in part by the 1988 film “Stand and Deliver” about L.A. math teacher Jaime Escalante. Activists persuaded a skeptical school board to increase the number of college-prep courses in high schools. The city had a bumper crop of new magnet and pilot schools with programs in science, business and other areas that appealed to parents and demanded challenging courses.

Better funding made a difference, too. Led by Romer, the district began a massive program to renovate or construct new schools. Silicon Valley benefactors campaigned successfully for school construction revenue bonds. In 2013 Gov. Jerry Brown moved nearly $23 billion in yearly spending to urban districts like Los Angeles. Financial wizards like Broad persuaded voters to approve a 2000 ballot proposition that lowered the plurality required for local voters to pass revenue bonds. Because of an American Civil Liberties Union legal settlement in 2017, the L.A. school board agreed to another $151 million for 50 schools serving the largest shares of poor students or English learners.

All those changes were helpful, but Fuller and his researchers noticed problems. The new money allowed the hiring of more teachers, but many were young and inexperienced and were assigned, because of their lack of seniority, to lower-performing students, particularly English learners, who needed experienced instructors the most. Public charter schools performed better, but they had an advantage, the researchers found, because the students who enrolled in them already had skills above average for the district. The charters weren’t cherry-picking kids, as some critics charge. That is against the law. But they benefited from self-selection by parents with the savvy to seek the best options. The researchers also found that conventional schools tended “to lose more effective teachers, presumably to the surrounding circle of alternative campuses.”

Fuller has an exceptional grasp of California politics. I quoted him often when I covered that state in the 1980s. He emphasizes in this book the rise of activists happy to embrace different educational improvements that add up to learning gains. “The integrationist lobby wins resources to expand magnet schools, neoliberal marketeers gain taxpayer dollars for charter schools, and immigrant families prefer equity-minded pilot schools,” he wrote.

Fuller celebrated the better schooling won by low-income families who would not have gotten it without the new money, new schools and new learning standards. Yet not all students were gaining at the same rate. “For all the success of equity-minded pluralists,” he wrote, “students of color remain at the back of the line when it comes to school success.”