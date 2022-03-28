The renamings at the 4,000-student private university in Virginia culminate a lengthy period of historical research and soul-searching over prominent figures from its past and the roles they played in racial oppression. Last spring, student and faculty protests erupted in Richmond after the university’s board of trustees declared it would not change two building names that had become controversial. Then the board agreed to revisit the matter.

These events at the university coincided with a broad racial reckoning throughout higher education that picked up speed in 2020 after the murder by police of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.

Now, what was Ryland Hall at the University of Richmond is the Humanities Building. The Rev. Robert Ryland, a Baptist minister and one of the namesakes of the building, was during the mid-19th century the first president of what was then known as Richmond College. He also enslaved more than two dozen people, according to the university. Historians say the school paid Ryland for the labor of some of those enslaved people.

In addition, the university stripped the name of one of its prominent 20th-century trustees, Douglas Southall Freeman, from a dormitory now known as Residence Hall No. 3. Freeman was a newspaper editor and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian who supported segregation and eugenics and opposed interracial marriage. The “greatest inheritance,” he once declared, was “clean blood, right-thinking ancestry.”

The two buildings named for Ryland and Freeman had been at the center of last year’s uproar.

Four other campus buildings named for 19th-century enslavers associated with the school’s early years were also renamed through the governing board’s action. Gone from the campus map are the names or surnames of Bennet Puryear, James Thomas Jr., Jeremiah Bell Jeter and Sarah Brunet.

“We recognize that not all members of our community will agree with these decisions,” the board of trustees and university President Kevin F. Hallock said in a joint statement. “And we recognize that the University would not exist today without the efforts of some whose names we have removed.

“The Board’s decision to adopt the principles and remove building names, while ultimately unanimous, was extremely challenging. Members of the Board began this process with strongly held differences of opinion, and the subsequent discussions were candid, thoughtful, and constructive. In the end, the Board concluded that the decisions outlined above are the best course of action for the University.”

Mary Kelly Tate, a law professor who is president of the faculty senate, praised the board’s action. “This is a historic moment within the institutional life of the University of Richmond,” Tate said. “It’s an extremely positive path forward.”