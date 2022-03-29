The threat prevented first lady Jill Biden, who was scheduled to teach on the Alexandria campus Tuesday morning, from holding class, her spokesman told CNN. Biden taught English at the community college during her years as second lady and returned in 2021, becoming the first woman in her position to continue her professional career after her husband took office.

Following an additional threat, the college moved to close its other campuses in Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield and Woodbridge.

No injuries were reported on any of the campuses, officials said. The college is working with federal, state and local law enforcement.

Northern Virginia Community College, also called NOVA, is the largest public school in the state and the second-largest community college in the country — with more than 75,000 students and 2,600 faculty and staff, according to its website.

The threats follow a string of similar attacks on historically Black colleges and universities. At least 36 HBCUs — more than one-third of the country’s historically Black schools — have received bomb threats this year, according to congressional lawmakers. No devices have been found on any of the campuses.