“Why would anyone assume that all teenagers will never be motivated to do anything unless they’re getting a grade for it?” said science and math teacher Joan Arnold. Proficiency-based learning coordinator Emily Rinkema said “we cannot ensure that homework is an accurate reflection” of what students are learning so “we cannot use it to make accurate decisions about instruction.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Arlington Public Schools’ move against traditional homework appears to have support from the superintendent and some school board members. They would remove penalties for missing homework deadlines and prohibit grading of what is called formative work, which usually means daily assignments like homework. Faculty would grade only summative assessments, mostly a fancy word for tests.

Opposition to emphasis on homework goes far back. It is part of a movement now called standards-based grading or standards-based education that began in the 1980s, about the same time I became an education writer.

I am not yet opposed to what these thoughtful educators are saying, but I need to know more. The emails I received fortify my impression that the movement to restructure homework is growing, and has been greatly influenced by well-known teacher and administrator Joe Feldman’s 2019 book, “Grading for Equity: What It Is, Why It Matters, and How It Can Transform Schools and Classrooms.”

There isn’t much control-group research yet to support either side of the argument. Teachers for and against traditional homework grading base their views mostly on their personal experiences in classrooms. They should continue to do what works for them.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Arlington’s planned homework retool would affect every school. I am mostly concerned with the effect it will have on just one of them, Wakefield High. I have been following that school’s progress for 25 years. It has some of the most experienced and successful teachers I have ever encountered.

Several teachers at Wakefield High School think this would threaten the success they have had raising achievement for students, particularly those from low-income families. They said in a letter to district leaders “it is very likely that students who do not complete or do a poor job with formative assessments will not do well on summative assessments either ... Anecdotally, the Spring 2020 virtual learning experiment during the pandemic taught most of us that students do not, will not, complete work if it is not for a grade.”

Several of the standards-based grading advocates told me they would be happy to show teachers like those at Wakefield how to do homework differently. I think they would benefit from first seeing what Wakefield teachers have accomplished with their traditional approach.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wakefield is the subject of a recent University of Virginia study by Beverly A. Knupp Rudolph detailing its success in challenging every student. Half of Wakefield students are from low-income families, and yet it is in the top 2 percent of U.S. high schools measured by participation in college-level Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams. In 2018, 56 percent of its graduating seniors passed at least one AP final exam, nearly three times the national average.

A small but growing number of high schools like Wakefield use traditional homework and grading systems, along with more learning time and encouragement, to lift impoverished students to new levels of achievement. They think motivating their students to do the work is important, and is fortified by homework. But Arlington is moving forward with standards-based grading based on Feldman’s book despite the concerns of Wakefield teachers about the revision’s practicality and real-world implications for students.

Standards-based grading advocates say grading homework and taking off points for not completing it puts unnecessary and harmful stress on students. They say teachers should focus not on grades but on the concepts and skills they want students to master. They say teachers and even fellow students can make this happen with regular checks on where each child needs to improve.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“When we don’t penalize for late work,” Feldman said in his book, “we send the message that learning has a more flexible timeline and pace, and it’s better to produce high-quality work submitted after the deadline than to cut learning short.”

He and several teachers who wrote me argued that grading homework just leads students to copy what their friends have done. Feldman said a 2010 survey of 43,000 high school students by the Josephson Institute of Ethics found more than 80 percent admitted to copying another student’s homework.

Feldman noted that many students already know that practice enhances learning. They shoot free throws, rehearse dance steps or rewrite rap lyrics not because they want good grades but because they want to improve those skills. “We need to help students understand how academic practice is not different,” he said. He recommends “a community of feedback” where not only teachers go from desk to desk to see how students are doing, but students also check on each other’s progress.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It is a lovely image, but the most successful teachers I know say it is at odds with modern adolescence. The distractions of teenage life are at war with the notion that students will do better if teachers remove deadlines.

Mine is not the only job where trouble comes if you don’t finish on time. High school is where many of us figured out “how to develop organizational, time and stress management skills and grow as responsible, civically engaged, and considerate young adults,” the Wakefield teachers said in their letter to Arlington district leaders.

They check regularly on how their students are doing, they said. But “we do not see how this practice can continue if the ‘timeliness of the completion’ is not considered in the submission and grading process.” How do you know what that student needs if you don’t have his or her work before you? Going from desk to desk sounds nice, but is there really enough time in our crowded school days to make that succeed?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Educators everywhere are working on those problems. Education consultant Ken O’Connor told me, for instance, the Wakefield teachers are wrongly penalizing needy kids who do better on tests and other summative assessments than they do on homework.