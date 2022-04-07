Georgetown, Johns Hopkins to temporarily restore some covid measures

After weeks of low caseloads and peeling back public health guidelines, rising coronavirus cases are pushing at least two Washington area campuses to temporarily reinstate old mask and testing rules. Georgetown University is bringing back an indoor mask mandate on the main and medical center campuses, roughly two weeks after making face coverings optional. Johns Hopkins University will again require masking in dining facilities and residence hall common areas, and undergraduates will need to undergo twice-weekly testing until at least April 22. Hopkins already requires masks in classrooms.

Officials on the private campus in Baltimore pointed to an influx of cases that followed spring break between March 21 and 25. Johns Hopkins has recorded 175 positive cases among students in the past seven days, according to the school’s testing dashboard.

Many students who have contracted the virus are asymptomatic, and the rest are experiencing mild symptoms, Kevin Shollenberger, vice provost for student health and well-being, said in a message to the campus. The university reports 99 percent of students are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The twice-weekly testing protocol is a temporary measure, Shollenberger said, but officials may decide to extend the policy if increased testing remains necessary.

At Georgetown, officials say the BA.2 omicron subvariant, now the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, is partly driving a surge on campus. Recent studies show the newer strain does not cause more serious illness than its earlier counterpart, but it is more transmissible, Ranit Mishori, the school’s vice president and chief public health officer, said in a message to the campus.

The university’s positivity rate last month jumped from 1.5 to 3.22 percent after 96 people tested positive between March 20 and 26, according to Georgetown’s testing dashboard. The most recent testing data show 117 people were sick between March 27 and April 2, bumping the university’s positivity rate to 3.82 percent.

Ninety-eight percent of Georgetown students have reported being vaccinated, according to university data.

“These circumstances present a challenge, but we have learned to adjust our mitigation measures to respond to changing conditions throughout the pandemic,” Mishori said. “Another adjustment is needed now to curb transmission on campus.”

In addition to the mask requirement, all Georgetown undergraduates will need to take a PCR test after a five-day Easter break that starts April 14. There will be an exception made for students who have tested positive for the virus within the previous 90 days, Mishori said.

