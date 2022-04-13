Hampton University names new president

Placeholder while article actions load

Hampton University’s board announced Wednesday that it has chosen a retired Army general and business leader to be the school’s 13th president. Darrell K. Williams, 61, an executive at the Reston, Va.-based IT firm Leidos, will take the helm at the historically Black university in southeast Virginia on July 1. He succeeds William R. Harvey, who will end a 44-year tenure as president of Hampton at the end of June.

“The skills Lt. Gen. Williams is bringing to Hampton encompass what institutions of our size need,” Hampton Board of Trustees Chair Wesley Coleman said in a statement Wednesday. “In a global world increasingly dependent on technology, this kind of strategic leadership expertise and knowledge can only help to move our institution forward over the coming decades.”

Founded in 1868 shortly after the Civil War, Hampton is one of the nation’s premier HBCUs. The private research university, known for its business, communications and nursing programs, enrolled 3,313 students in fall 2021, including 2,863 undergraduates.

Harvey is one of the longest-serving higher-education leaders in the country and a prominent figure in the community of historically Black colleges and universities.

He oversaw tremendous growth at the university, which launched 92 academic degrees and added 29 buildings to the campus during his tenure. During Harvey’s time at the helm, the endowment rose from $29 million to more than $300 million, according to the university.

“When President Harvey told us of his decision to retire, we knew we wanted to build upon what he has accomplished,” Coleman said. “We embarked on a search for a proven strategic leader.”

Williams is a vice president and managing director of Leidos, overseeing the company’s logistical support to British. military forces. He retired from the Army in 2020 after 37 years of service. Williams was the first Black director of the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency, where he managed a workforce of over 26,000 civilian and military professionals.

From 2015 to 2017, Williams also led the Army Combined Arms Support Command and the Fort Lee, Va., military installation. He was responsible for Army Logistics University, the Professional Military Education and the training of Army logistics junior officers, warrant officers and non-commissioned officer students.

Williams said his business and leadership roles have helped prepare him for his next chapter at Hampton. He and his wife met at Hampton, where they graduated in 1983. The couple will be the first president and the first first lady of the university to both hold Hampton degrees.

“I love Hampton,” Williams said in a statement, “and [will] bring a wealth of strategic leadership experiences, including management of large global organizations, as well as the academic and nonprofit experience necessary to successfully lead the university.”

According to the university, Williams was chosen from almost 300 applicants. The board of trustees voted Williams as president at the end of March, and he accepted the position April 8.

“I will work tirelessly with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the broader community to prepare our graduates for today and for the continuously evolving, technology-driven workforce of tomorrow,” Williams said.

