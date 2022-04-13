Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick to retire by June 2024

Placeholder while article actions load

Howard University’s president will retire from his post by June 2024, the school’s board of trustees announced Wednesday. Wayne A.I. Frederick has been on the historically Black campus for more than three decades — first as a student, then a faculty member and administrator. He was named interim president in 2013 and assumed the position permanently a year later.

Laurence C. Morse, chair of the university’s board, thanked Frederick in a message to the campus for his “tireless, unwavering efforts to lead our university to greater academic excellence, fiscal strength and service to our community and country.” He added that “the board desired that he would have chosen to remain in office longer.”

Frederick’s nearly decade-long tenure as Howard’s president has been one of successes — from securing record-breaking donations, notable faculty hires and navigating the pandemic — as well as turmoil. His administration has been criticized for the way it has handled issues including student housing, financial aid and faculty pay.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

