Fairfax considers new superintendent as NAACP, parents, students protest pick

Fairfax County Public Schools is preparing to name its next superintendent — but the likely pick, Michelle Reid, is opposed by the county NAACP chapter, a Black educators' group, several parent groups and by hundreds of students, dozens of whom left class Thursday morning to protest her selection.

The Fairfax school board is slated to vote whether to approve Reid as the successor to Superintendent Scott Brabrand at a meeting scheduled for Thursday night. Reid, a former principal, serves as superintendent of the Northshore School District in Washington state, a role she has held since 2016; she was named the state's 2021 superintendent of the year.

The complaint against Reid shared by all parties — students, parents, the NAACP and the Fairfax Alliance of Black Schools Educators — is that she is insufficiently experienced to lead the Fairfax system, which enrolls 180,000, because the Northshore district is much less diverse and smaller, with about 22,000 students.

The Fairfax NAACP and the Alliance of Black School Educators — as well as the students — are also raising concerns that Reid did not do enough to improve racial disparities in academic outcomes while she helmed the Northshore system. Parent groups, meanwhile — some of which formed during the pandemic to push for reopening — are blasting Reid’s record on school closures, noting that the Northshore district was one of the first in the nation to close but among the last to reopen.

And everybody is saying they feel left out of the months-long superintendent search and asking for more chances to give input.

“We feel it’s key that students should have a say,” said Jaya Nachnani, an 18-year-old senior at Mount Vernon High School, where she said more than 100 students walked out to protest Reid’s appointment Thursday morning. “We want to know if she’d be prepared for such a diverse and big county, because you know it’s a totally different ballgame.”

Spokeswomen for the school system did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment on criticisms of Reid — nor did Reid, contacted through the Fairfax spokeswomen.

Fairfax’s search began last summer after Brabrand announced he planned to leave the job when his contract expires June 30. It proceeded quietly for months — and involved surveying parents, students and staff as well as holding three “community stakeholder meetings” and six virtual town halls — but has turned turbulent in the past two weeks.

Reid was one of two finalists for Fairfax’s top job; the other, Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan, withdrew from consideration Saturday. Her withdrawal came soon after the Fairfax County NAACP released a statement naming both women as finalists, criticizing Reid and supporting Logan, who is Black, for the role.

“Our School Board has the historic opportunity to choose the first Black superintendent and the second woman superintendent in Fairfax County Public School’s 150-year history,” reads the NAACP’s five-page statement.

The NAACP said in the statement that “whistleblowers” had leaked the names of the finalists to the organization. Neither Reid nor Logan had been publicly named by the school system by that point.

Much of the NAACP statement focuses on the fact that Fairfax is significantly larger and more diverse than Northshore. Fairfax’s student body is about 37 percent White, 27 percent Hispanic, 20 percent Asian and 10 percent Black; Northshore is 60 percent White, 17 percent Asian, 13 percent Hispanic and less than 2 percent Black.

The letter also cites Washington state data on student performance in the Northshore district, noting racial disparities — including the fact that 25 percent of Black students and 22 percent of Hispanic students in Northshore passed state math assessments in fall 2021, compared with 74 percent of Asian students and nearly 50 percent of White students.

“Similarly disturbing is the data showing that despite only 34 Black students in the 2021 Senior class for the whole district, only 88% graduated on time,” the letter states. “We are very concerned about the likelihood of success for a new superintendent who has no professional experience in any capacity with a school district of the size and diversity of FCPS.”

The NAACP statement also says the group asked to be included in a panel that interviewed the finalists but was denied permission. Responding to the NAACP’s concerns, the Fairfax Alliance of Black School Educators on Tuesday published an open letter critiquing the superintendent search process, as well as Reid.

“Considering the recent report from the Fairfax County NAACP, FABSE also has concerns that we will not have a superintendent that will be able to address the varying needs of our membership and those of faculty, staff and students across the Division,” reads the letter from the organization, which has 200 paying members.

The alliance’s president, Anthony Harris, said in an interview Thursday that he finds it “problematic” that his group was not asked to participate in the interviews of finalists. He noted alliance representatives were asked to help interview candidates for Fairfax’s chief equity officer and chief academic officer positions.

“We’re not sure why we were left off this process,” he said. “I think it’s more the process that I have an issue with than the person."

Meanwhile, Fairfax parents and parent groups who have been sharply critical of school closures are taking Reid to task on social media for Northshore’s relatively slow reopening process.

The Fairfax County Parents Association tweeted Sunday that Reid “was one of the worst in the country at reopening,” linking to a local news story, published February 2021, that quoted Northshore parents frustrated with the pace of the return to face-to-face instruction.

The group has also tweeted that Fairfax conducted its search without “any real input” from the community.

And on Thursday, students at six high schools planned to walk out of class to demonstrate against Reid’s selection and to ask for more inclusion in the superintendent search process. More than 350 students have signed a petition urging the school system to “bolster student outreach” in the final stages of the superintendent search by holding student town halls during high school free periods.

In the petition, students wrote that Fairfax’s convening of an 11-member student “stakeholder group” to seek their input on the superintendent search was insufficient. That small group, the students wrote, did not adequately represent the entire student body.

“We ask that FCPS conduct a public audit of the Superintendent search process,” the students wrote in the petition, “and publicly release clear indications that the Superintendent was chosen for demonstrating success in key areas, including community outreach, closing achievement and opportunity gaps, mental health access for all students, and equitable school experiences.”

In an interview, Mount Vernon student Nachnani said more than 100 students demonstrated against Reid by leaving class Thursday morning. McLean High School junior Saehee Perez said about 50 students on her campus held a similar protest Thursday afternoon, just after classes ended.

Perez, 17, said she believes the search process was far too rushed. She, too, lamented the student stakeholder session: “It was an 11-student panel with preselected questions.”

She also emphasized that student activism is not meant to target Reid personally, although Perez said she would like to see an investigation of the various worries raised by community members and groups regarding the Northside superintendent.

“This entire thing that we as students are organizing isn’t about promoting or attacking a candidate,” Perez said. “We’re trying to make sure that concerns are responded to about a candidate’s record before giving them control of a school district with almost 200,000 kids.”

The board is expected to hold its vote on Reid some time after 6 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.

