Meet the Finalists: 2022 Washington Post Principal and Teacher of the Year awards

There are many outstanding educators in the Washington region. Here are the 2022 finalists for The Washington Post’s Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year awards.
The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.
Finalists for the 2022 Washington Post Principal of the Year Award:
Amy Schott (winner): Rockledge Elementary School, Prince William County
Michael Routhouska: William Ramsay Elementary School, Alexandria City
Julia Walsh: Tyler Heights Elementary School, Anne Arundel County
Jessica Panfil: Claremont Elementary School, Arlington County
Joe Sampson III: Calvert Elementary School, Calvert County
Louis M. D’Ambrosio: Berry Elementary School, Charles County
Brittany Wagner-Friel: E.L. Haynes Public Charter School, DC Charter
Lindsay Trout: Terraset Elementary School, Fairfax County
Bernard Quesada: Middletown High School, Frederick County
Jeff Fink: Oakland Mills High School, Howard County
Robert Marple: Cedar Lane Elementary School, Loudoun County
Wanda Williams: Oxon Hill Elementary School, Prince George’s County
Jamie Jameson: Evergreen Elementary School, St. Mary’s County
James Stemple: Mountain View High School, Stafford County
Finalists for the 2022 Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award:
Jordan Markwood (winner): Rock Ridge High School, Loudoun County
Alexandra Bender: John Adams Elementary School, Alexandria City
Jing Dai: Meade High School, Anne Arundel County
Iris Gibson: Langston High School, Arlington County
Kristen Johnson: Barstow Elementary School, Calvert County
Annemarie Simpson: Maurice J. McDonough High School, Charles County
Jendayi Wright: Friendship Public Charter School, DC Charter
Dave Worst: Rose Hill Elementary School, Fairfax County
Jennifer Jayson: Meridian High School, Falls Church City
Kathleen Willoughby: Kettle Run High School, Fauquier County
Donna Karajeh: West Frederick Middle School, Frederick County
Jessica Palad: Pointers Run Elementary School, Howard County
Lea Behanna: Manassas Park Middle School, Manassas Park City
Thomas Pierre: Thomas G. Pullen K-8 Creative and Performing Arts School, Prince George’s County
Jamie Dziuba: Fred Lynn Middle School, Prince William County
Amy Davies: Washington Episcopal School, Private School
Lindsay Simone: Mechanicsville Elementary School, St. Mary’s County
Kevin Lynch: Shirley C. Heim Middle School, Stafford County