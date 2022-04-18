The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Meet the Finalists: 2022 Washington Post Principal and Teacher of the Year awards

By Eliza Gray
Today at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Students at West Springfield High School on Jan. 10 Springfield, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
There are many outstanding educators in the Washington region. Here are the 2022 finalists for The Washington Post’s Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year awards.

Each of the finalists was nominated by their local school system, the DC Public Charter School Board, or a panel of educators and community leaders with expertise in the private school community.

The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.

Finalists for the 2022 Washington Post Principal of the Year Award:

Amy Schott (winner): Rockledge Elementary School, Prince William County

Michael Routhouska: William Ramsay Elementary School, Alexandria City

Julia Walsh: Tyler Heights Elementary School, Anne Arundel County

Jessica Panfil: Claremont Elementary School, Arlington County

Joe Sampson III: Calvert Elementary School, Calvert County

Louis M. D’Ambrosio: Berry Elementary School, Charles County

Brittany Wagner-Friel: E.L. Haynes Public Charter School, DC Charter

Lindsay Trout: Terraset Elementary School, Fairfax County

Bernard Quesada: Middletown High School, Frederick County

Jeff Fink: Oakland Mills High School, Howard County

Robert Marple: Cedar Lane Elementary School, Loudoun County

Wanda Williams: Oxon Hill Elementary School, Prince George’s County

Jamie Jameson: Evergreen Elementary School, St. Mary’s County

James Stemple: Mountain View High School, Stafford County

Finalists for the 2022 Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award:

Jordan Markwood (winner): Rock Ridge High School, Loudoun County

Alexandra Bender: John Adams Elementary School, Alexandria City

Jing Dai: Meade High School, Anne Arundel County

Iris Gibson: Langston High School, Arlington County

Kristen Johnson: Barstow Elementary School, Calvert County

Annemarie Simpson: Maurice J. McDonough High School, Charles County

Jendayi Wright: Friendship Public Charter School, DC Charter

Dave Worst: Rose Hill Elementary School, Fairfax County

Jennifer Jayson: Meridian High School, Falls Church City

Kathleen Willoughby: Kettle Run High School, Fauquier County

Donna Karajeh: West Frederick Middle School, Frederick County

Jessica Palad: Pointers Run Elementary School, Howard County

Lea Behanna: Manassas Park Middle School, Manassas Park City

Thomas Pierre: Thomas G. Pullen K-8 Creative and Performing Arts School, Prince George’s County

Jamie Dziuba: Fred Lynn Middle School, Prince William County

Amy Davies: Washington Episcopal School, Private School

Lindsay Simone: Mechanicsville Elementary School, St. Mary’s County

Kevin Lynch: Shirley C. Heim Middle School, Stafford County

