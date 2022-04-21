Florida releases 4 prohibited math textbook examples. Here they are.

Days after announcing that it had rejected 41 percent of math textbooks submitted by publishers — some of them because of references to critical race theory and other “prohibited” topics — the Florida Department of Education on Thursday released four examples of lessons it considers unacceptable.
The department came under criticism for not releasing any examples, so on Thursday, it did. Four of them.
One of the examples involves a graph that shows results of a test that measures levels of racial prejudice. Another shows a social-emotional learning objective that says: “Students build proficiency with social awareness as they practice with empathizing with classmates.”
DISCLAIMER: Based on the volume of requests the Department has received for examples of problematic elements of the recently reviewed instructional materials, the following are examples provided to the department by the public and presented no conflict in sharing them. These examples do not represent an exhaustive list of input received by the Department. The Department is continuing to give publishers the opportunity to remediate all deficiencies identified during the review to ensure the broadest selection of high quality instructional materials are available to the school districts and Florida’s students.