Milwaukee schools dropped mask mandate. It was back days later.

Almost immediately after the Milwaukee school district dropped its mask mandate for students and staff members, it announced that it was reinstating the requirement Wednesday due to rising coronavirus transmission in the city. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight School district officials announced March 24 that starting this past Monday, masking — which had been mandatory in K-12 schools to help reduce the spread of covid-19 — would be optional in Milwaukee public schools. But two days after the new policy was implemented, district officials reverted back to the initial mandate, citing “significant transmission” of the virus in the city.

The district did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday from The Washington Post.

The back-and-forth comes as mask mandates are being reconsidered in workplaces, schools and on public transportation. This week, a federal judge in Florida struck down mask mandates in public transportation settings, prompting a number of airlines to update their policies, making masking optional.

Amid the discussions, the Milwaukee health department noted “substantial transmission” of the coronavirus this week within the city, with more than 59 cases of infection per 100,000 residents. The previous week, the case count was about 44, and the week before that, it was about 32, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Although cases have recently been on the decline at the national level, the virus continues to account for more than 35,000 new cases per day, including 1,400 new hospitalizations and 375 new deaths in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And cases have been climbing in the Northeast as the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 has become dominant, causing more than 74 percent of all new infections, the CDC data shows.

The Milwaukee health department said Wednesday that “with mask mandates being discussed across the country,” it still recommends masking when individuals are gathered in public places with people outside their households.

“Covid-19 cases are starting to rise again, so when in doubt, put on that mask!” the health department said.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors had voted last month to end the mask mandate in its schools. But when announcing that decision, the district made it clear that it had the option to revert to the previous mask policy “if it is determined that there is a significant transmission of the virus” within the district or the city.

Regardless, district officials said other procedures would continue, such as access to testing, according to the statement.

In addition, officials encouraged students and staff members to get fully vaccinated and boosted, as well as practice social distancing, wash hands and follow the CDC-recommended quarantine and isolation guidelines.

