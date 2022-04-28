These are books school systems don’t want you to read, and why

3 New Kid, by Jerry Craft

What the book is about: This graphic novel follows 12-year-old Jordan Banks, an African American from Washington Heights in Manhattan, as he begins seventh grade at the prestigious and wealthy Riverdale Academy Day School, navigating the typical anxieties of middle school on top of the extra pressure of being one of the few students of color. Teachers mix up one Black student with another, stereotypes run rampant and students on financial aid are sometimes identified as such. His new classmates take luxury vacations and label pink shorts “salmon.” Meanwhile, at home in his Black and Hispanic neighborhood, Jordan tries to stay connected to his roots.

Why critics object: A petition last fall signed by some 400 parents alleged that the book was “wrought with critical race theory,” which holds that systemic racism is woven into this country’s institutions. The critics alleged that the book teaches children that White privilege comes with microaggressions that should be kept in check. The objections prompted a school district temporarily to pull “New Kid” from school libraries and to cancel an event with the author. The online event was later rescheduled.

One place it’s been challenged: Katy (Tex.) Independent School District, in 2021.

Excerpt: In illustrated speech bubbles, Jordan talks with Drew, one of the few other Black students at Riverdale.

Drew: I’ve been here two months and people still don’t really talk to me.

Jordan: But you’re one of the stars of the football team.

Drew: I get lots of high fives and “good game, Bro.” But it doesn’t really go past that. ... So what’s up with Ms. Rawle always calling me DEANDRE?

Jordan: I know, right? Some kids even called me Maury a few times.

Drew: See? Those are the things that bother me. Like whenever a class talks about slavery or civil rights--