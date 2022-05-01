U-Va. gets a new top lawyer after Virginia AG fired previous one

Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares has named a new top lawyer for the University of Virginia three months after firing the previous university counsel for the state flagship school in a shake-up some viewed as political. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Miyares, a Republican, announced Friday that Cliff Iler will be a senior assistant attorney general and U-Va.’s university counsel. Iler, a veteran higher-education lawyer, was most recently a deputy general counsel at the University of Kentucky.

Shortly after Miyares took office in January, he ousted Tim Heaphy from the post of U-Va. counsel. Heaphy, a Democrat, had held the job for three years but had taken a leave of absence to work as the top investigator for the U.S. House panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

A spokeswoman for Miyares said at the time that the firing had nothing to do with Heaphy’s work for the Jan. 6 panel. “The Attorney General wants the university counsel to return to giving legal advice based on law, and not the philosophy of a university,” spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said in January. But Democrats viewed the firing as an unwarranted intervention into the leadership team at U-Va.

Miyares, in a statement Friday, praised Iler. “Cliff is a brilliant attorney with over a decade of experience in higher education and healthcare law,” Miyares said. “I am confident he will be an excellent addition to the University of Virginia and serve the students, faculty, staff, and Commonwealth well.”

