Education Dept. investigates Liberty University amid assault claims

Federal officials are looking into Liberty University, school officials acknowledged recently, in the wake of complaints about how the school handles reports of sexual assault. “Liberty University welcomes the U.S. Department of Education’s review of our Clery Act compliance program,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “We have pledged our full cooperation and look forward to the opportunity to strengthen and enhance our program through this assessment process. We have also committed to work collaboratively with the Department to address any potential compliance gaps identified through the review.”

Liberty “supports and embraces both the letter and the spirit” of the Clery Act, the spokesperson wrote.

The federal law is intended to provide timely information about campus safety, mandating that colleges participating in federal financial aid programs disclose crime statistics and other information about security on campus.

The inquiry was first reported by ProPublica.

A spokesman for the Education Department said the agency “does not comment on institutional oversight activities, program reviews, or investigations — including the acknowledgment that they exist — until the outcome officially has been communicated to the institution.”

The university has faced complaints in recent months over its handling of sexual assault allegations. Last summer, 12 women filed suit against Liberty, claiming the school failed to help them after they reported sexual assaults or sexual misconduct.

A ProPublica story in October about women’s experiences at the private university in Virginia amplified concerns.

The university’s president, Jerry Prevo, said in a statement to the campus community in the fall that he sent a message to senior leaders at the university the day that lawsuit was filed, asking them to read the complaint carefully. “I hope and pray these allegations turn out to be false,” said Prevo, who has repeatedly told members of the campus community that “Liberty University will not tolerate Title IX violations, sexual abuse or sexual assault in any form at any time.”

In November, the school’s board of trustees supported Prevo’s addition of security measures such as cameras and emergency boxes on campus, and authorized him “to engage a third party to independently assess the facts necessary for Liberty University to make things right with the Jane Doe Title IX plaintiffs.”

Later that month, Virginia’s U.S. senators called for a federal investigation into how the university handles claims of sexual misconduct.

Last week, a former student sued the university, alleging that the university failed to investigate her claim of rape and retaliated against her for reporting it — and that the university’s student code of conduct leads victims of sexual assault to worry that they will get in trouble for breaking campus rules if they report an attack. The lawsuit claims the university violated federal Title IX law prohibiting discrimination based on sex at schools that receive federal funding.

A spokesman for the university declined to comment on the new lawsuit but said last week that “Liberty University will certainly address these claims in court.”

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) said he welcomes the federal inquiry. “I’m disturbed by the allegations against Liberty University of mishandled reports of sexual assault,” including the recent complaint, Warner said in a statement. “For the last several months, I’ve been calling for accountability and action. I commend the Department of Education for launching an investigation into whether Liberty University violated its legal and moral obligation to protect victims of assault.”

