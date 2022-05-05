Anne Arundel schools reaches $2.5 million settlement in student choking death

Placeholder while article actions load

The family of a student who died in 2019 after he choked on a thin rubber glove has reached a $2.5 million agreement with the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. The settlement marks the end of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Bowen Levy in January 2021. The family argued the school system knew Bowen was autistic and had pica, a disorder causing a propensity to chew or eat nonfood items, but it failed to keep nonedible items out of his reach and properly staff his classroom.

The agreement requires the school system to implement a pica safety protocol that includes staff training and requires students with pica have individual supervision. It also requires the school system release quarterly reports on special education substitute staff vacancies that will be shared with a special education advisory committee of parents, advocates and educators.

The attorney for the Levy family, Timothy Maloney, said in a statement that the agreement addresses the chronic staffing shortages in special education and lack of supervision that led to Bowen’s death. “The Levy family filed this suit to make sure no other child is placed at risk like Bowen was,” Maloney said.

As part of the agreement, the school system also released a statement from Board of Education President Joanna Tobin and Superintendent George Arlotto that revealed the circumstances behind Bowen’s death in November 2019.

Bowen’s father, Bryan Levy, said Thursday that school officials declined to share with family members what led to Bowen’s death, citing an ongoing investigation by the county social services department, which found evidence of child neglect.

“It took an attorney going at them to get them to finally give us the information,” Bryan Levy said. “And that shouldn’t have to happen to any parent. You should know what happens with your children.”

The school district did not contest any of the findings by the county social services department in the agreement with the Levy family.

Tobin and Arlotto said in the statement Bowen’s death was “preventable.” His classroom at Central Special in Edgewater, Md., was understaffed. His usual teacher was on leave that afternoon, and two of the temporary support assistants who worked with him were on duty elsewhere in the building. Instead, a permanent substitute teacher and two high school volunteers were supervising the class, which had seven students with disabilities.

Earlier that day, on Nov. 5, 2019, a staffer had already taken a glove out of Bowen’s mouth. Staffers in the Anne Arundel special needs centers usually use gloves to perform their duties. Those gloves were visible to Bowen throughout the day, according to the statement.

The substitute teacher saw Bowen making a gagging motion just before 3:10 p.m. and took him to the health room and emergency responders who were called found Bowen not breathing. He was then transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he died on Nov. 10, 2019.

“Those who cared so deeply for Bowen, most especially his family but also the devoted Central Special staff educators and staff, will never fully recover from this tragic loss,” Arlotto and Tobin said. “We believe that the changes that have and will come about as a result of Bowen’s death will make the educational environment safer for all students.”

Since then, school system has created 32 special education positions, which have all been filled, a spokesperson said Thursday. Those positions include nine teachers, 11 permanent substitutes and 12 teaching assistants.

The financial settlement will help sustain the Bowen Foundation for Autism, which the Levys started when Bowen was a child to help other families with autistic members, Bryan Levy said Thursday.

