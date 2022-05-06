Placeholder while article actions load

A new study on teacher pay found that when adjusted for inflation teachers on average are earning $2,179 less than they did 10 years ago — even while educators are still expected to fork out hundreds of dollars from their own wallets to pay for basic supplies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republican-led states are now restricting what teachers can say in classrooms about race, racism, gender and other subjects — preventing educators from telling the truth to kids — while some Republicans are wildly accusing teachers or public schools in general of grooming kids.

Polls — including a new nationally representative survey commissioned by the Winston School of Education and Social Policy at Merrimack College and conducted by the EdWeek Research Center — find that the job satisfaction by teachers is at an all-time low.

Chronic teacher shortages have worsened in state after state, with policymakers scrambling to find ways to fill classrooms. In Louisiana, there is a bill moving forward in the legislature to bring back some retired teachers for double pay and benefits. “We just cannot have as many unfilled classrooms as we do right now,” KALB5 quoted state Rep. Rick Edmonds (R) as saying. “It’s an urgent need in the state of Louisiana.”

Welcome to Teacher Appreciation Week 2022, an annual event sponsored by Parent Teacher Association designed to, well, appreciate teachers.

So this week, we saw appreciation. There were tweets from political leaders and others saying they appreciate teachers in general and, sometimes, more specifically, with shout-outs to their favorites.

From a nun who helped me with my stutter to a professor who encouraged me to run for the Senate, my life has been shaped by incredible educators. This Teacher Appreciation Day, I encourage folks to take part in @SecCardona’s challenge and thank a teacher who made a difference. https://t.co/CKJgmlx6aN — President Biden (@POTUS) May 3, 2022

In honor of teacher appreciation week, the superintendent sent us an email that ends with: “Think about it—all the folks who are in higher paying jobs are there because of you.” — Nataliya Braginsky (@nataliyabrgnsky) May 2, 2022

Some school districts offered tokens of appreciation to teachers.

Who's going to tell @ChiPubSchools that we're adults? What a waste of resources printing 25K color pages of this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/VS2lCqFFZc — Jeff Solin 🇺🇦✶✶✶✶🇺🇦 (@JeffSolin) May 3, 2022

Teachers were gifted sparkly ink pens while Fort Smith Schools Superintendent Terry Morawski received a 14.47% pay increase. https://t.co/c2qQgS807c — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) May 5, 2022

Admin asked parents and local businesses for donations to make teacher gift baskets. Almost no participation. It would almost be better to not have a teacher appreciation week at all than to highlight low appreciation. — SageOnTheStage (@sage_stage) May 5, 2022

Some education and other companies offered giveaways and gift certificates to teachers who did certain tasks, such as liking a particular social media post, following a game, tagging a fellow educator.

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! We are doing giveaways all week long! Today you can win a $10 Starbucks gift card for you and a teacher you appreciate! Just tag that teacher in the comments below for your chance to win!#esgisoftware #teachers #appreciation pic.twitter.com/enqPtiRl0x — ESGIsoftware (@esgisoftware) May 3, 2021

💥 Let's jumpstart Teacher Appreciation Week! 💥

We're grateful for YOU & we're giving away a swag box to 1 of you! 🥳

Entry: Drop a comment saying what your favorite Brainingcamp manipulative is...Tag a fellow educator for 2 chances to win!#TeacherAppreciationWeek #Brainingcamp pic.twitter.com/YW9wlZMPTs — Brainingcamp (@brainingcamp) May 1, 2022

There were raffles.

I didn’t win one of the raffles for Teacher Appreciation Week today and one of my students said “Mrs. Gazda doesn’t appreciate you…she’s giving gifts away to other teachers”😂😂 — Ms. Wann (@WannToLearn) May 6, 2022

There was free food.

A SWEET ending to Teacher Appreciation Week! We are so grateful for our teachers at McCarty 🫶🏼 @mustangpride204 pic.twitter.com/8cXfW0Hyfp — McCarty Mustangs PTA (@McCarty_PTA) May 6, 2022

There was music.

And there were some unusual gifts.

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and a student gave me a black eyebrow pencil because she said I DON’T REALLY HAVE EYEBROWS pic.twitter.com/NGzHz0UTGH — Carl (@gnarlystewart) May 4, 2022

But mostly, what teachers said they wanted was what any professional wants: fair salaries, proper working conditions, respect and the freedom to tell the truth to their students.

According to the 2022 edition of the annual teacher salary report issued by the National Education Association, the largest union in the country, the national average public school teacher salary for 2020-21 was $65,293. State average teacher salaries ranged from those in New York — $90,222 — to Mississippi — 6,862.

#Teacher appreciation week is a joke, if you really appreciate us pay us well and bring back the respect. — Nephtali Valdez (@zeroneff) May 4, 2022

How to appreciate teachers:



1. Pay them what they're worth.

2. Show them respect.

3. Include their voice in decisions.

4. Give them a more manageable workload.

5. Give them proper resources.

6. Don't make them pay for their own supplies.#TeacherAppreciationWeek — Brad Weinstein (@WeinsteinEdu) April 30, 2022

Hey it’s teacher appreciation week and I bet your kid’s teacher would love a starbucks gift card*



*and by starbucks gift card I mean 10,000k raise, to be able to teach accurate history without being accused of brainwashing, and to show empathy without being accused of grooming. — Not Angus A. Flint (@pawn_andrew) May 2, 2022

Nothing says “Teacher Appreciation Week” like republicans insinuating that we are grooming and sexualizing their children 🤩 — junnooooooo (@_birdsarentreal) May 3, 2022

What do I “want” for teacher appreciation? How about respect for this profession? Respect from students, parents, society? That would be great. Oh and all year too, not just for one pretend week. — Janis Hedin, M.Ed (@hedin_janis) May 2, 2022

If you only appreciate teachers during teacher appreciation week, don't be surprised if some don't return next year. — 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@DrBradJohnson) April 27, 2022

100% @mcropper1! "there just seems to be a certain lack of respect for teachers now, and that makes it harder and harder to do the job." @OFTadvocate #TeacherAppreciationDay https://t.co/WE5g9gmqlD — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 3, 2022

High school teacher Katherine just wants to have the supplies she needs to do her job. #ThankATeacher #WeHearYou @NJEA pic.twitter.com/UcggPe1sYX — NEA (@NEAToday) May 4, 2022

@cher I'm a middle school math teacher to over 100 kids. It's #TeacherAppreciationWeek Can you help me end the year strong with a retweet to help me #clearthelist ? Thanks for the support.

Classroom: https://t.co/ZBTAH5mlIc

Self Care/Personal: https://t.co/RABZKQltwn pic.twitter.com/le77zwjN4v — Katie M. (@katlynnmil) May 4, 2022

And despite the pressures on them, teachers — at least some of them — remained hopeful.

As Teacher Appreciation Week comes to a close, I want to shout out all my fellow educators out there. We work a thankless job sometimes but our impact is immeasurable. Continue to positively influence the next leaders of our society. #TeacherAppreciationWeek 🍎👨🏿‍🏫 — 1S🅿️izzy (@Im_2_Smoov) May 6, 2022

