Answer Sheet

Why teachers will — and won’t — discuss Buffalo grocery store shooting

Analysis by
Staff writer
Today at 1:01 p.m. EDT
A memorial for victims near the scene of a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 15. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)
Teachers are once again grappling with how to address with their students racially motivated killings in America, this time that at a Buffalo supermarket where 13 people were shot — 11 of them Black — and 10 died. A White teenager, who police said wrote an online document citing the “great replacement” theory, has been charged with and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting. The racist theory says that non-White immigrants are being brought into the United States to eliminate Whites. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, and other GOP lawmakers have at one time or another echoed the racist idea.

This teaching exercise comes at a time in our history when Republican-led states have restricted what teachers can say about race and racism. Many educators are fearful about losing their jobs for speaking about these issues in their classrooms — at the very time that such discussions are as important as ever.

So how are teachers going to address the latest hate against Blacks? Will they?

The question was posed on Twitter by Crystal M. Watson, a math educator in Cincinnati, who asked: “How will you talk with students about all of the anti-Black violence that has happened this weekend? I’m curious.”

Dozens of teachers responded, including some from Texas, who said they couldn’t address it because of a new law that requires them to show “both sides” of issues.

One tweet, by Coach Mack, says: “Rural Texas here. Legally, I can’t touch it. Our law states that teachers cannot be compelled to discuss current events and if they do, they must ‘give deference to both sides.’ ”

Another tweet said: “Not every teacher is equipped for the conversation and their actions may cause more harm” — to which Watson replied: “Get equipped. There’s many resources.”

Here is some of the discussion:

