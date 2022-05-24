Settlements in UCLA sex abuse cases reach nearly $700 million

Placeholder while article actions load

The University of California has agreed to another massive round of settlements in response to sex abuse claims from hundreds of patients of former UCLA gynecologist-oncologist James Heaps, officials said Tuesday, raising the university’s total payouts in the case to nearly $700 million. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That total is believed to set a record for a public university in resolving such allegations.

The settlements disclosed Tuesday, according to a statement from UCLA Health, will total $374.4 million and resolve lawsuits that 312 women filed in state court. That followed a disclosure from UC this year that its Board of Regents agreed to pay $241.2 million to settle claims from 201 women who alleged that Heaps sexually abused them. (The number of plaintiffs who qualified for that round of settlement has varied slightly.) In addition, a state court last year approved a $73 million agreement reached on behalf of former patients of Heaps.

In all, UC’s payouts as a result of the Heaps scandal have reached more than $688 million. That is a landmark sum for a public university. It surpassed the $500 million that Michigan State University agreed to pay in 2018 to resolve litigation in the sexual abuse scandal connected to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. Another major payout came in January, when the University of Michigan agreed to pay $490 million to former patients of a sports doctor who alleged that he sexually abused them over many years.

Attorneys for plaintiffs in the Heaps cases described the UC payout as the largest sexual abuse settlement for a public university.

The private University of Southern California, in another scandal involving a gynecologist, agreed to pay more than $1 billion to settle allegations that former USC doctor George Tyndall had abused patients at the student health center for decades. A large portion of the payouts was announced last year.

For UCLA, the staggering costs of the Heaps scandal have been coming into focus in recent months. Heaps was arrested in 2019 and has been charged with 21 counts of sexual offenses, attorneys said, including sexual exploitation, sexual battery by fraud and sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting criminal trial.

Heaps is “adamant” about his innocence, said Leonard B. Levine, an attorney who represents the doctor in the criminal case. “He’s looking forward to a jury trial where he believes he’ll be totally exonerated.”

Separately, civil lawsuits had alleged that UCLA concealed sexual abuse by Heaps. Patients had complained of inappropriate touching and comments during gynecologic procedures.

“The conduct alleged to have been committed by Heaps is reprehensible and contrary to our values,” UCLA Health said in its statement Tuesday. “We are grateful to all those who came forward, and hope this settlement is one step toward providing some level of healing for the plaintiffs involved.”

Despite complaints about Heaps, UCLA continued to “pack his waiting room,” until his departure in June 2018, according to attorney Darren Kavinoky, who represented plaintiffs involved in the latest settlement. “That’s one of the most infuriating things about the case.” Rather than safeguard patients and suspend Heaps or take other action, Kavinoky said, UCLA let him remain in his position. “He continued to practice up until his very last day,” Kavinoky said, and his departure was announced to patients with “mixed emotions.”

Another attorney representing former patients of Heaps said Tuesday’s development is a milestone.

“This is the latest in a long line of these types of cases,” exposed in recent years, said Jennifer McGrath, citing episodes at numerous prominent schools. She argued that the Heaps case also points to a systemic failure by UCLA Health to listen to not only patients but to employees who expressed concerns. Many employees feared retaliation if they spoke up, she said.

As for the plaintiffs, McGrath said, many were frightened by either the diagnosis or prospect of cancer when they sought care from Heaps. They were betrayed twice, McGrath said, “both by the physician they put their trust in, and the institution, UCLA, that they put their trust in.” McGrath said it is troubling that, by what is publicly known, UCLA does not appear to have disciplined any of the decision-makers involved with the Heaps case.

UCLA Health said it has taken measures to prevent abuse and misconduct, including updated and enhanced “chaperone policies” for sensitive exams and procedures, as well as “rigorous screening before doctors are hired and expanded training for employees to report sexual violence and harassment.

“We are dedicated to providing the highest quality care that respects the dignity of every patient,” UCLA Health said in its statement. “We are taking all necessary steps to ensure our patients’ well-being in order to maintain the public’s confidence and trust.”

