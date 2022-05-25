The notion of arming teachers and other school personnel as one solution is controversial and the topic of much debate. In addition to the issue of vague and unclear policies, there is a lack of research and data on the effectiveness of programs that include arming teachers and school personnel on the prevention or interruption of active shooter situations in schools. Relatively little attention has been paid to the fact that these policies come with the expectation that teachers are able to instantaneously switch from classroom teacher to expert marksman in the chaos of an active shooter situation with panicked students in their presence. Research shows that regularly trained law enforcement officers’ accuracy rate in active shooter situations ranges from 18% to 43% (Rostker, et al., 2008). The low accuracy rates are most often attributed to the high stress elements of these encounters (Lewinski, et al., 2013; Vickers & Lewinski, 2012) and are not a regular focal point of legislative hearings. The outcry from students for much-needed protection has been interpreted by legislators as an opportunity to arm faculty/staff, but understanding the reality of implementing such programs must be understood and evaluated by those who will actually carry guns — the teachers.