D.C. students call for gun control; schools focus on security after Texas shooting

In the wake of the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school, students in the D.C. area walked out of class to call for stricter gun control laws as schools heightened and detailed their security procedures. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight About 200 students at McLean High School in Fairfax County walked out of class about 1 p.m. Thursday to urge lawmakers to ban assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines, according to one of the organizers, 16-year-old Bennett Brunner. Students at Swanson Middle School in Arlington Public Schools also walked out of class to protest for 15 minutes around lunchtime. The walkouts were part of a nationwide demonstration organized by youth advocacy group Students Demand Action. Other protests are planned for this week.

At McLean High, student protesters rallied near the front of the school for about 10 minutes as Brunner and two of his co-organizers gave speeches advocating for new gun laws and better mental health resources at schools. The teens chanted, “Am I next?”

Brunner said adults consistently fail to listen to school-age children, who have the most at stake when it comes to school shootings.

“Often, the older population looks down upon the youth and says, ‘What are you going to do about it? You can’t vote,’” Brunner said. “But … in four years we’re going to be the people with the ballots. If you do not have comprehensive and secure gun legislation, then you will be voted out of power, because it’s not getting better.”

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., on Tuesday left 21 dead — 19 children and two adults. It was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

On Wednesday and Thursday, schools across D.C., Maryland and Virginia beefed up security, dealt with threats and sent emails to parents meant to bolster their confidence in school safety measures. Some districts also explained how they conduct active-shooter drills during the year.

In Maryland, one of the high schools in Prince George’s County — Fairmont Heights High School in Capitol Heights, Md. — went into lockdown for nearly two hours Thursday after a student told a school resource officer they had seen a classmate with gun parts.

County police found parts of a “ghost gun” in a classroom, and later located and arrested the student who allegedly brought the gun parts to campus.

Elsewhere in Maryland, officials with the Montgomery County system said community engagement officers would be “continuously checking” on schools this week to ensure student safety.

In the Montgomery system, staffers are trained during the first and second semesters on a “lockdown with options” drill, while students undergo that drill during the second quarter or second semester. The drill teaches students and staff how to handle situations in which they are stuck outside of a locked classroom when a dangerous intruder enters campus.

In the nation’s capital, D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said his system would “work closely” with D.C. police to maintain school safety. Less than 24 hours after the Texas shooting, a man was shot outside D.C.'s Roosevelt High School. The system stationed a police officer outside the school’s front entrance as students entered Wednesday morning.

Every month in the District, each school — no matter the grade level — must conduct a fire drill and a second drill, including possibly a severe weather or mass shooter drill. Principals have some flexibility in which second drills they choose, but each campus must conduct at least two mass shooter drills per academic year. Some D.C. schools plan to hold drills at the end of the month.

Meantime, some parents, teachers and students in the District are raising alarm about broken door locks at some schools. In a statement, system officials noted that “physical security structures of a school building are regularly reviewed as part of our security assessments.”

In Virginia, Loudoun County Public Schools added “an increased presence” from the county sheriff’s office this week while also boosting its own security force, according to district spokesman Wayde Byard.

Byard said the district “continually works” with law enforcement to hold active-shooter drills and held one as recently as May 19 — one of four such drills the school system holds for students at all grade levels every school year, notifying parents each time per state requirement.

Meanwhile, Fairfax County Public Schools is doubling down on “communication to all schools on continuing efforts towards safety and security programs and procedures, as well as communication to the community,” according to spokeswoman Julie Moult.

Fairfax holds at least two active-shooter drills per year, Moult said, one in the first 20 days of school and one after the first 60 days. All grades except for kindergarten and preschool participate.

And in Alexandria City Public Schools, officials are collaborating “closely” with police to ensure that any threats are addressed immediately, said acting chief of facilities and operations Alicia Hart. Students, staffers and families in Alexandria are still reeling from the death of an 18-year-old student who was stabbed Tuesday outside a shopping center.

Alexandria holds a minimum of five active-threat drills per year involving students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, according to Hart.

In Fairfax, high school sophomore Brunner said he and his friends are often scared to go to school.

“There have been times where I have not shown up to school due to school shooting threats,” he said. “Each day you walk in the doors is a gamble.”

